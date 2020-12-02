Fighting for a Cure

“I spent roughly most of the next 10 years in denial over a disease that could have at any time taken my life,” she said. “In August 2018, our daughter Nevaeh (4-years-old) was extremely ill. We fought endless months before to be told she just had a virus. Being a diabetic, I knew what was her diagnosis was I just needed someone to believe me. Deep down, my gut was in knots when we finally found a doctor that gave us that official diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes. As if life hadn’t of thrown us enough curve balls, November came along and our daughter Teagan (9-years-old) was diagnosed Type 1 Diabetic as well. Our lives were flipped within seconds yet again. Every emotion I could think of just sat inside my stomach as I tried to keep myself collected. The only thought in my head at the time was ‘how on earth are we going to do this?”

Shots had to be given to each girl roughly six or so times a day and panic soon set in. The ‘what if’ questions set in: “What if I made a mistake? What if that mistake caused bigger problems? What if they go to bed and don’t wake up? These are all questions that to this day still pass through my mind daily,” she said.

“It has been an up and down past few years, many trial and errors. The midnight glucose checks, the millions pricks, and the unknown amount of pump site changes and injections and the mental struggles we faces. We made it though.”