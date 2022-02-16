First Blood Drive of ’22 a huge success

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department hosted the first Blood Drive of 2022 and it was a huge success.
“This was the largest response seen since the onset of COVID,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Member Barb Keegan. “There was concern that there may not even be 30 units returned to Regional West Medical Center but then the pager went off for a rescue call and donors came from everywhere.”
They ended the day with 50 units collected.
“In addition to regular donors from Box Butte, Dawes and Scotts Bluff Counties, Jeff Housh of Sheridan County came in as a first donor,” said Keegan. “When asked how he came to know of the Blood Drive at the HVFD, he said it was a radio announcement.”
Donors reported hearing about the Blood Drive from The Ledger, radio, word of mouth, and group texts.
“Jeff had the typical first-time questions as to how long the process takes. The answer to that is 30 minutes minimum,” said Keegan. “Another question was where will the blood be used. The answer to that is that it stays in the Panhandle. He questioned if it would be sold to other agencies. That answer is no.”
He also asked who could receive the donations to which Keegan answered anyone in need of blood or blood products. They were also asked if a Blood Drive could be held in Hay Springs. That answer to that from Keegan was, “yes, though if it does not get arranged then you are always welcome in Hemingford.”
“As mentioned earlier, it became a bit hectic mid-morning and there may have been donors that came in that didn’t get recorded by the HVFD,” said Keegan. “The following may not be a complete list of donors but it is a start of who took time out of their schedule to donate blood on February 9; Carolyn Annen, John Annen, Josh Beck, Shad Bryner, Tabi Bryner, Jo Buchheit, Deb Campbell, Mike Cardona, Marie Cervantes, Amanda Chancellor, Joei Cullan, Lori Dannar, Ryan Dannar, Angie Dexter, Dennis Folkerts, Matthew Gasseling, Michaela Gasseling, Melissa Haas, Emma Hageman, Cassidy Harwood, Cory Harwood, Jennifer Hinman, Mike Honstein, Rex Horstman, Rick Horstman, Kyle Huss, Jim Keegan, Taylor Keegan, Marshall Lamont, Dave McKee, Lauren Morava, Susan Morava, Dave Paris, Dena Paris, Brad Petersen, Linda K. Petersen, Rodney Planansky, Jessica Pritchard, Judy Sample, Sarah Riekenberg, Martin Schumacher, Trish Schumacher, Dave Swanson, Dave Timmens, Janelle Visser, Janet Walker, Mary Wernke, Kami Wills, Kevin Wilson and Bruce Winten. If your name was not listed above, please accept our apologies and contact any member of the Department and we will make the correction.”
The West Nebraska Blood Center said this drive helped restock their barren shelves.
“Only the mobile drives within Scottsbluff and Gering produce the quantities Hemingford does,” said Keegan. “The HVFD wishes to thank those who donated as well as the employers who allow donors to leave and a special thank you to Jo Buchheit and Lori Dannar who stepped up to help when everyone else left, it does take the entire community.”