First Blood Drive of ’22 a huge success

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department hosted the first Blood Drive of 2022 and it was a huge success.

“This was the largest response seen since the onset of COVID,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Member Barb Keegan. “There was concern that there may not even be 30 units returned to Regional West Medical Center but then the pager went off for a rescue call and donors came from everywhere.”

They ended the day with 50 units collected.

“In addition to regular donors from Box Butte, Dawes and Scotts Bluff Counties, Jeff Housh of Sheridan County came in as a first donor,” said Keegan. “When asked how he came to know of the Blood Drive at the HVFD, he said it was a radio announcement.”

Donors reported hearing about the Blood Drive from The Ledger, radio, word of mouth, and group texts.

“Jeff had the typical first-time questions as to how long the process takes. The answer to that is 30 minutes minimum,” said Keegan. “Another question was where will the blood be used. The answer to that is that it stays in the Panhandle. He questioned if it would be sold to other agencies. That answer is no.”