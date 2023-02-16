The West Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) came to Hemingford Wednesday, February 8, to do the first Blood Drive of 2023.

“This was the first time they have been back since August of 2022; we struggled the entire month of November and most of December trying to get one more drive in but Mother Nature had her way with us and after being postponed too many times, it was finally cancelled,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department EMS Captain/Blood Drive Coordinator Barb Keegan. “One of the postponements was due to staffing shortages. WNBC brought with them a traveling nurse from Omaha; she was so happy to be in our community that she sent a video back to her family showing them what they were missing!”

“As luck would have it three ladies, Jennifer Hebert, Deanna Hebert and Laurie Krebs, felt the urge to donate blood and visit Hemingford, too,” said Keegan. “They reached out to WNBC to schedule an appointment in Scottsbluff and were told of the Blood Drive in Hemingford. The ladies decided to forgo Walmart and opted to see what all Hemingford had to offer; giving blood was what brought them here but they intended to check out some local businesses as well. Deanna and Laurie were our only first time donors.”

Others donors coming in to give a unit of blood were: John Annen, Josh Beck, Sherry Boger, Shad Bryner, Jo Buchheit, Jami Childers, Elijah Cookston, Joei Cullan, Katie Dannar, Lori Dannar, Roger Davies, Ellen Fester, Dennis Folkerts, Michaela Gasseling, Gary Gettert, Mike Helmink, Mike Honstein, Rick Horstman, Kyle Huss, Barb Keegan, Jim Keegan, Marshall Lamont, Austin Lang, Will Mahoney, Susan Morava, Dena Paris, Brad Petersen, Robert Planansky, Jessica Pritchard, Rod Prochazka, Tabi Prochazka, Vy Prochazka, Danny Sample, Jeff Schumacher, Natasha Schumacher, Dave Swanson, Dave Timmens, Micki Votruba, Mary Wernke, Kami Wills, Kevin Wilson, Bruce Winten, Jameson Wood and Ron Wood.

“Thank you to everyone who took time away from their already busy schedules to donate, the HVFD and WNBC appreciates your dedication to this drive and to those who are in need of blood,” Keegan said.

With blood supply shortages across the nation, anytime is a great time to consider rolling up your sleeve. A blood transfusion occurs every two seconds and each donation can save multiple lives. Consider joining the roughly three percent of people who donate blood each year. There has been a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and blood banks continue to confront pandemic-related issues, including ongoing blood drive cancellations. Your donation can help remedy these shortages and save lives.

The next Blood Drive will be May 10 stay tuned for details in The Ledger.

Jennifer Hebert made the trip to Hemingford with first time donors Deanna Hebert and Laurie Krebs to donate blood. The next Hemingford Blood Drive will be May 10 stay tuned for details in The Ledger. Jeff Schumacher was all smiles. Jim Keegan is prepped for his donation.