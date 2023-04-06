Box Butte County Treasurer Valery Bell reminds residents the first half of the 2022 real estate taxes and personal property taxes are due April 30, 2023.

Avoid delinquent interest charges by paying property tax bills on or before April 30, 2023.

Avoid long lines at the Treasurer’s Office, by mailing tax receipts with check to the office: PO Box 655, Alliance, NE 69301, postmarked by April 30, 2023.

We also have a drop box on 6th street near the alley between Laramie and Box Butte or go to: www.nebraskataxesonline.us on or before April 30, 2023.

Office hours are 8:00-4:00 Monday thru Friday.

Please keep in mind that Arbor Day falls on Friday, April 28th this year so please plan accordingly our office will be closed that day