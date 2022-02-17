Fishing the hard water

“My first trip to the hard water came a little later than normal due to the higher temperatures earlier this winter,” said Haag. “There’s still questionable ice out there so safety is especially important. I’m a firm believer in using a spud bar to check the ice in front of me while walking on to it. Regardless of how cold it is I always do that when I’m in unfamiliar territory. If a heavy metal bar doesn’t go through the ice after a few solid whacks then I feel confident that the ice will hold my body for the next step.”

“While four inches of ice is the standard minimum for ice fishing, people must realize that all ice isn’t the same in strength and consistency,” said Haag. “Clear ice is normally the strongest but as it thaws and turns into slush then refreezes it weakens. Be especially cautious of areas that are covered by snow and insulated from the cold temperatures. A moving water current below the ice can eat away at it as can warm air from above. Exposed items frozen into the ice, like a downed tree or rocks, can also soak up the sunshine and weaken their surroundings.”