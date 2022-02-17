Fishing the hard water

With the warmer weather earlier this winter the ice fishing season didn’t begin at the Box Butte Reservoir until well into January. But once that ice was thick enough the fishermen came out in waves. Box Butte County Reservoir Superintendent Robert Hughes reported that there have been nearly 500 fishermen out on the ice so far this ice fishing season.
“Fisherman reported catching a lot of pan fish in January,” said Hughes. “Fishing seems to be good overall.”
Warmer weather made it a little tricky to get on the ice in some spots this month and a lot of open water could be seen.
“The geese have kept quite a bit of open water all season,” said Hughes. “Friday there was a lot of open water but the colder temperatures this weekend helped to ice it over again.”
Hughes mentioned that sometime this year, the Nebraska Game and Parks plans to put in another 25 electrical hook-ups at Box Butte.
“Those will be on the north side from where the electrical hook-ups are now, in that big open field,” said Hughes.
Beginning in 2021, half of Box Butte’s 40 campsites were added to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s reservation system. That consists of 13 basic sites with no electricity, six sites with 50-amp electricity and four sites with 20/30-amp electricity. The campground’s one handicapped-accessible site is among those available by reservation. Each site may be reserved three to 180 days in advance.
Drive-in visitors camping at sites not available by reservation could continue to pay for sites and park entry permits at the iron ranger located at the campground’s entrance.
Hughes stated that once people got used to the reservation process the complaints about it died down.
“It’s nice that people have the option to reserve a spot where they couldn’t do that before,” he added.
Keep the prayers for moisture coming as the water levels are lower than normal for this time of year. Sitting at just 35 percent full, Mirage Flats Irrigation District Manager Brett Skinner stated, “I believe we ended our water season in September; there was more water in the reservoir then than there is today.”
“We’ve had all this time to be filling and that’s just not happening. So for us, we’ll have short water year.”
The Box Butte Reservoir is a spring fed reservoir that starts in Lusk, Wyo. so with the drought that we’ve been experiencing regionally it’s no surprise that the water level is low.
“The country should be proud of our farmers,” added Skinner. “They do a great job of adapting to conditions like this.”
Nebraska Game and Parks Public Information Officer Justin Haag keeps the public up-to-date on hunting and fishing in western Nebraska.
“My first trip to the hard water came a little later than normal due to the higher temperatures earlier this winter,” said Haag. “There’s still questionable ice out there so safety is especially important. I’m a firm believer in using a spud bar to check the ice in front of me while walking on to it. Regardless of how cold it is I always do that when I’m in unfamiliar territory. If a heavy metal bar doesn’t go through the ice after a few solid whacks then I feel confident that the ice will hold my body for the next step.”
“While four inches of ice is the standard minimum for ice fishing, people must realize that all ice isn’t the same in strength and consistency,” said Haag. “Clear ice is normally the strongest but as it thaws and turns into slush then refreezes it weakens. Be especially cautious of areas that are covered by snow and insulated from the cold temperatures. A moving water current below the ice can eat away at it as can warm air from above. Exposed items frozen into the ice, like a downed tree or rocks, can also soak up the sunshine and weaken their surroundings.”
“Four inches may be the green light but it doesn’t mean that you’ll want to throw a dance party on the ice at that point,” he noted. “The thinner the ice the more distance people should put between themselves and their gear to distribute weight. In periods of thinner ice it’s a good idea to downsize your gear; this might be a good idea to work your muscles with a hand drill instead of firing up your big, heavy gas powered auger.”
“Every year I always get word of a 4-wheeler, UTV or other vehicle that sunk because of an owner who pushed things a little too far. You don’t want to be that person.”
“Lastly, with all outdoor pursuits do your best to dress appropriately,” said Haag. “When standing on the ice well insulated, waterproof boots are imperative. A heavy coat, gloves and a hat will ensure that you can keep fishing as long as the fish are biting.”
There’s no doubt that the snow and freezing temperatures from Wednesday will help thicken the ice. Use caution out there but have fun!
Haag noted, “Ice fishing is among my favorite things to do and I’ll keep at it whenever it’s possible.”
This is the case with so many fishermen and fisherwomen in our area and throughout the northing United States and Canada. It’s always fun to see the guys out there with their huts and tip-ups but it’s even more awesome to see the whole families out there enjoying this popular pastime.