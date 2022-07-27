Float at the Hemingford Pool

This Friday will be float night at the Hemingford Pool! Here’s your one chance to bring your floaties for a dip in the pool. Bring your floaty for the one night only event on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m.

No passes will be accepted as all proceeds go towards the Splash Pad. Cost of admission is $3 for ages 5 and up; 4 and under are free.

Pool NewsThe pool will have different hours starting August 1st for each week, to help support staff with fair and sports. Please check the newspaper, Facebook, or call the pool for updated hours!

For the week August 1-7Monday/Wednesday/Friday 6-7:30am Lap

12-1pm Lap

1-5 Open Swim

NO Night Swim on Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Tuesday/Thursday 6-7:30am Lap

12-1pm Lap

1-5 Open Swim

5:30-6:30pm Water Aerobics w/Kim

7-8:30pm Night Swim

Saturday/Sunday

12-1pm Lap

1-5pm Open

For the week August 8-14Monday-Friday 6-7:30am Lap

12-1pm Lap

1-5 Open Swim

CLOSED SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Stay tuned for Operation Hours for the remainder of 2022 season.