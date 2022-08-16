 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Robinson, Chadron State Park revise schedules

Fort Robinson State Park and Chadron State Park in northwest Nebraska have revised their schedules for some services as visitors and employees returning to school have prompted staffing changes.

The revised schedules will take effect Aug. 15.

Fort Robinson State Park

Restaurant — Hours are now 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Horse Rides — On Monday through Friday, the long ride will start at 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day and the short ride will start at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. On those days, all rides will begin at the Long Ride Barn on Soldier Creek Road. On Saturdays and Sundays, the rides will return to normal hours and starting locations.

Swimming Pool— The park’s indoor swimming pool will be closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Activity Center — Ceramics are closed for the season.

Chadron State Park

Office — The office will be open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed for lunch.

Horse Rides — Rides are available Saturdays and Sundays only. Rides begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased at the office at least 30 minutes before the ride.

Trading Post and Shooting Range — Both are open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Swimming Pool — The park’s outdoor pool is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-5 p.m., weather permitting.

