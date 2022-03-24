Four veterans presented Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor were presented to four local veterans on Saturday, March 12 at the Hemingford Legion. Veterans honored were Ray Freimuth, Rob Huss, Jerry Thomas and Chris Thomas.

Military history for each of them men was read by Panhandle Blocks-Quilt of Valor group leader and founder Kathy Dye. She read:

“Ray Freimuth served in the US Army from 1971-1973. He did basic training at Fort Ord, California. Initially he had orders to go to Vietnam, but a last minute change in orders sent Ray and 300 others to Germany where they were stationed at Kaiser Slatern at the 15th Military Brigade Headquarters.”

“Ray was an administrative specialist, reaching the rank of Spec 4 within his first year. His work at Headquarters included working under: an E7 Sgt 1st Class, a CW2 Warrant Officer, a Captain, a full Colonel, a Command Sgt Major and a 1-star General. Ray was in Germany during the heightened security of the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. A couple of his buddies were the MPI’s assigned to guard Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz.”

“The 15th Military Bridge handled and investigated terroristic action and bomb threats throughout his time in Germany. Ray’s commendations include:

• Good Conduct Medal

• National Defense Medal

• Army Commendation Medal

“Ray served on the Box Butte County Draft Board for 20 years (maximum time allowed) and was honored to do so. Ray has been a member of Hemingford Legion Post #9 for 50 years, including serving as Post Commander. He also serves the community by being on the Hemingford Rural Fire Board.”

“Robert E Huss served in the U S Army from Dec. 7, 1970 to June 11, 1972. His MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was diesel electric locomotive repairman. He was an Actual job Instructor at Ft. Eustis for 16 months. Rob reached the Rank of Spec4. Rob says: ‘I'd never trade the experience but I'd never do it again’.”

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1974.

“In December of 1967 Gerald Duane Thomas enlisted in the delayed program for the U.S. Navy. On April 17, 1968 Jerry went to boot camp in San Diego, Cali. After Jerry went through basic he went to A, B and C schools on Treasure Island to be trained as an Electronic Tech.”

“Upon completion of training Jerry was assigned to the U.S.S. Cleveland (LPD7) an Austin class amphibious transport dock whose home was San Diego. It had been commissioned on April 21, 1967. Jerry had to fly to Vietnam to report for duty.”

“Jerry was temporarily assigned to the U.S.S Iwo Jima (LPH2). It was the lead ship of its class and type of first amphibious assault ships to be designed and built to carry 25 helicopters. It was commissioned on April 26, 1961 and decommissioned on July 14, 1995. Jerry was proud to be a part of the Pacific Recovery Task Force 130 that recovered the Apollo 13 Spaceship’s astronauts on April 17, 1970.”

“After the Apollo 13 recovery, Jerry was assigned back to the U.S.S. Cleveland where he spent the rest of his six years of tour on the Cleveland which spent it’s time in the Western Pacific. Jerry was on four cruises to Vietnam and stopped at ports in Pearl Harbor, Guam, Subic Bay in the Philippines and both Yokosuka and Sasebo Naval Bases in Japan.”

“A few of Jerry’s experiences while spending six years in the Navy included crossing the equator twice and earning his Shellback certificate. His longest deployment out to sea was 11 months on one of his cruises. He got to experience a major typhoon off Okinawa, Japan and experienced lots of different cultures and foods while serving his country.”

“Petty Officer 2nd Class Gerald Duane Thomas was honorably discharged from the Navy on January 17, 1974 and moved back to the Nebraska/South Dakota area.”

“Chris Thomas entered the Navy on January of 1998. He went to Boot Camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. From there he was stationed in Virginia on the U.S.S. Truman where he finished his tour in January of 2002 and came back home to Nebraska.”

The Quilts of Valor were made and presented by members of the Panhandle Blocks. The Panhandle Blocks have wrapped 575 veterans. Nationally the Quilt of Valor group is near the 300,000 quilts donated total.

Freimuth’s quilt was made and bound by Janet Clark and quilted by Linda Schneider. Huss’ quilt was pieced by Marla Wade and Suzanne Walker then quilted and bound by Suzanne Walker. Both of the Thomas’ quilts were made completely by Suzan Walker.

Dye said, “Thank you to the Legion Riders for the flags, Post 9 for hosting us and Holly Wade for the pictures.”

