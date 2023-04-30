Students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College (UNMC) of Dentistry will be heading west to be a part of Dental Day on June 9 and 10. This is an opportunity for children ages 3 to 21 whose family has very little or no dental insurance to receive dental care at no cost.

“Each year over 200 school age kids receive important dental care at Dental Days,” said Janelle Visser of Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD). Visser is one of the coordinators behind the annual event.

“We are glad to work in partnership with local dentists, school nurses, hospitals, community volunteers, and UNMC to be a part of an excellent service ensuring children in the Panhandle have their dental health needs met,” she added.

Prescreening appointments are currently taking place until May 19 and the dentists participating in pre-screenings include:

Alliance — Dr. Cannon

Bridgeport — Dr. Iske

Sidney — Dr. Dornbier

Dental students studying dentistry and dental hygiene at UNMC, accompanied by dental residents and faculty members, will be participating in the annual Panhandle-wide event. Children will be seen at Gordon Memorial Hospital; Horizon West Dental Clinic (Dr. Collis) in Alliance; and Life Smiles in Sidney (Dr. Dornbier).

For additional information about dental health or Dental Days, visit www.pphd.ne.gov. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.ne.gov.