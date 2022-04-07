Freshman Mady Radspinner qualifies for FCCLA nationals after video finishes in top 25

Hemingford High School freshman Mady Radspinner has qualified for Nationals in FCCLA for her STAR Event Online Project. She will present her FCCLA Instructional Video Design project at the 2022 FCCLA National Leadership Conference held in San Diego, Calif., in June.

Her video was among the top 25 STAR Event Online Projects submitted in the State.

“I freaked out when I heard the news,” said Radspinner. “I was so unbelievably excited.”

Hemingford FCCLA Sponsor Suzanne Neefe received the letter acknowledging Radspinner as a National Qualifier in March.

“When Mrs. Neefe walked into geometry she said, ‘I’m here to make Mady’s day,” said Radspinner. “She put the letter on my desk and I let out a loud scream. I was so unbelievably excited.”

Radspinner’s instructional design video is titled How to Create Décor Using the Mokume Gane Technique. In the video, she demonstrates how to use different colors of clay rolled and kneaded together to make a unique design that she turns into a butterfly coaster.

The Mokume Gane is a Japanese technique can be used in beads, projects, jewelry, covering, and even as a background for textured and embossed pieces. This technique is versatile and offers hundreds of color combinations, color palettes, and unique design patterns.

“It was a lot of fun making the video,” she said. “I got to design the website, design and film the video.”

Members of the Hemingford FCCLA travelled to Omaha for the 2022 Nebraska FCCLA State Leadership Conference on Tuesday, April 5. Radspinner attended however did not have to present her STAR Project as it was an online event. The Ledger will have the story on the State Conference in next week’s edition.

She said, “Those of us that will be traveling to Nationals in June are planning on doing some sort of fundraising to help pay for our trip.”

