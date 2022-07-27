 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fun for the Whole Family as Family Fun Night kicks off the fair

Kevin Sorensen and his big sister Harper getting their faces painted during Family Fun Night last year. 

You can’t beat an entertaining, free evening for your whole family! Couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the Fair!

The Box Butte County Fair Office gals have coordinated the event this year and have organized fun for all.

The event begins on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. and will run until 9. RORRing Entertainment is new this year and will be bringing their R/C racetrack for all ages to enjoy. All six cars will be custom built and designed featuring sponsors.

Emerson Horstman tries with all her might during the Pedal Pullers competition.

RORRing Entertainment’s Micro-Reality 1/10-scale stock car racing system will be set up. It’s an award-winning, interactive attraction that they guarantee will please and entertain fun-lovers of all ages.

They have been in business for over a decade, providing new fun for old and young alike. Traveling all over the Midwest sharing “Miles of Smiles!”

The Hemingford American Legion families and Raben’s Market will be sponsoring and hosting a free meal, complete with, hot dogs, chips, and drinks. They will be serving the meal under the grandstands starting at 5 p.m.

“It’s our turn to give back to the community that has supported the Legion since we opened back up,” said Hemingford Legion Manager Margaret Hansen.

There will be free popsicles, a bounce house, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and a variety of family friendly games to play. Plus face painting!

Mid-Nebraska Pedal Pullers give kids the chance to compete to cross the finish line in a pedaled tractor. Head over to the multipurpose hall to pedal a tractor starting at 6 p.m. with registration from 5-6 p.m.

If you’re up for a family fun run after, there is a glow run starting in front of the grandstands when it gets close to dark.

It’s a guaranteed night of fun and laughter.

