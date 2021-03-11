WATCH NOW: Future teachers learn by doing as student teachers

“Teachers are getting harder and harder to find,” Isom said. “We need to continue to help college (students) get the real experience of being in a classroom. We hope that if we are looking for that position, that the experience was one that they are excited to join our team.”

In January Bila and Norris joined the Bobcats team.

“I love it,” Bila said of the experience in the classroom. “I love that the students are close knit. They have a good repertoire with each other which makes classroom management easier.”

Norris said the fourth-graders at Hemingford make “education fun.”

“I heard great things about Hemingford,” before starting his student teaching, he said.

Norris was able to ease into the classroom starting with Title students, then small groups and then taking over the whole classroom.

Bila started teaching on her third day using her own lesson plan.

“I created my own materials and lesson plans,” she said.

Her teacher, Bridget Raben “is an excellent teacher, she said. “I love her ideas and she is so encouraging.”

Norris has similar praise for his teacher, Gina Osentowski.