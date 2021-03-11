WATCH NOW: Future teachers learn by doing as student teachers

Two college students stepped out of the classroom at Chadron State College and joined the staff at Hemingford Public Schools as student teachers in January. Tamara Bila stepped into Bridget Raben’s 10-12 grade English classroom, while Jacob Norris works in Gina Osentowski’s fourth grade class.
“Part of the teaching program at college is the student teaching component,” Hemingford Public School superintendent Charles Isom said. “College students list three or four schools to student teaching at. This year, some schools limited that access. We were willing to invite them (student teachers) in and, fortunately, had teachers willing to take on that experience.”
Both Bila and Norris grew up in Colorado and graduated from high schools much larger than Hemingford. Bila is from Golden and Norris is from Fort Morgan, Colorado.
“My mom’s been a teacher for 26 years,” Norris said.
His dad was a fulltime firefighter who also helped out as a substitute teacher.
Neither of Bila’s parents were teacher, however, they always told her “education is the key to building a better future,” she said.
“Chadron State College has a really exceptional education program,” Bila said.
Norris also was drawn by the CSC program, and football. He plays on the offensive line for the Eagles.
“Teachers are getting harder and harder to find,” Isom said. “We need to continue to help college (students) get the real experience of being in a classroom. We hope that if we are looking for that position, that the experience was one that they are excited to join our team.”
In January Bila and Norris joined the Bobcats team.
“I love it,” Bila said of the experience in the classroom. “I love that the students are close knit. They have a good repertoire with each other which makes classroom management easier.”
Norris said the fourth-graders at Hemingford make “education fun.”
“I heard great things about Hemingford,” before starting his student teaching, he said.
Norris was able to ease into the classroom starting with Title students, then small groups and then taking over the whole classroom.
Bila started teaching on her third day using her own lesson plan.
“I created my own materials and lesson plans,” she said.
Her teacher, Bridget Raben “is an excellent teacher, she said. “I love her ideas and she is so encouraging.”
Norris has similar praise for his teacher, Gina Osentowski.
Growing up with his mom being a teacher he knew it was tough, but “you recognize all the work teachers do behind the scenes. It’s a lot of work.”
Bila and Norris have both finished the first half of their student teaching. They will return to the CSC classroom in May.
“The two individuals (Bila and Norris) that are in our building have proven that they will be successful as educators,” Isom said. “We hope that they enjoy their time here that if we are looking, we can hire them or get them to apply later in their career.”
“The teacher shortage is a real thing,” Isom said. “We need to continue to encourage people to choose education.”