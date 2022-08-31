Garner brothers given Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor were given to brothers Dan and Dustin Garner this weekend at the Legion in Hemingford.
They are the sons of Curtis and Colleen Garner of Hemingford. Colleen is the director of the Hemingford Public Library.
The quilts were quilted by members of the Panhandle Blocks.
Dan Garner biography
Branch: Army
Rank: Specialist
Dates of service: Aug. 16, 1995, to Aug. 17, 1998
Basic: Fort Knox in Kentucky
AIT: Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland
Track Vehicle Mechanic, Armor Inf.
102 Military Intel, South Korea from Oct. 1995 to Nov. 1996
People are also reading…
2nd Inf. Ft. Hood, Texas
Awards, ribbons and commendations include: National Defense Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal.
Dustin Garner bio
Branch: Army
Rank: Sergeant
Dates of service: Feb. 23, 2002, to May 1, 2006
Basic: Ft. Benning in Georgia
OST: Ft. Benning in Georgia
Stationed: Ft. Riley in Kansas
Bradley Driver
Armored Inf. 1-41
Iraq from Jan. 2003 to March 2004
Iraq from Jan. 2006 to April 2006
Awards, ribbons and commendations include: Two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, US Army Presidential Unit Citation, Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons, Iraq Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, OEF/OIF Service Ribbon
Thank you both for your service. Welcome home.