Garner brothers given Quilts of Valor

Garner Brothers given Quilts of Valor

Curtis and Colleen Garner pose for a photo with sons Dustin, Brian and Dan.

Garner Brothers given Quilts of Valor

Dustin and Dan Garner stand proud wrapped in their Quilts of Valor. 

Quilts of Valor were given to brothers Dan and Dustin Garner this weekend at the Legion in Hemingford.

They are the sons of Curtis and Colleen Garner of Hemingford. Colleen is the director of the Hemingford Public Library.

The quilts were quilted by members of the Panhandle Blocks.

Garner Brothers given Quilts of Valor

Dustin and Dan Garner stand proud wrapped in their Quilts of Valor. 

Dan Garner biography

Branch: Army

Rank: Specialist

Dates of service: Aug. 16, 1995, to Aug. 17, 1998

Basic: Fort Knox in Kentucky

AIT: Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland

Track Vehicle Mechanic, Armor Inf.

102 Military Intel, South Korea from Oct. 1995 to Nov. 1996

2nd Inf. Ft. Hood, Texas

Awards, ribbons and commendations include: National Defense Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal.

Dustin Garner bio

Branch: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Dates of service: Feb. 23, 2002, to May 1, 2006

Basic: Ft. Benning in Georgia

OST: Ft. Benning in Georgia

Stationed: Ft. Riley in Kansas

Bradley Driver

Armored Inf. 1-41

Iraq from Jan. 2003 to March 2004

Iraq from Jan. 2006 to April 2006

Awards, ribbons and commendations include: Two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, US Army Presidential Unit Citation, Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons, Iraq Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, OEF/OIF Service Ribbon

Thank you both for your service. Welcome home.

