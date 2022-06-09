Generous anonymous donor challenges Hemingford community to match donation

The Hemingford Community Foundation (HCF) is excited to announce that a previous Hemingford resident has created a challenge grant to the businesses and residents of Hemingford. The generous anonymous donor will provide a $10,000 grant to the HCF if they can raise $10,000. The committee is so excited they are already over halfway to the goal.

“We were approached last Thursday with a challenge grant to the Foundation, and we are so excited that we’ve already raised $5,600 towards the $10,000 match,” said Will Mahony, HCF Board Member. Generous organizations, businesses, and individuals are pitching in to help us reach, and ideally surpass this challenge.”

If you or your business is interested in donating to this exciting challenge grant to benefit Hemingford projects, complete the online form at: https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/OTCF/Hemingford-Community-Foundation. For questions or donations stop in and visit with Joni Jespersen at Mobius/Hemingford Telephone Company or call her at 308-487-5500. Donations may be dropped off at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union or mailed to HCF Donations c/o HCFCU, PO Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348.

The committee has been working hard to achieve the goals they set for 2022 after being on a hiatus for the past couple of years. They held their annual fundraiser, raising enough funds to give out three mini-grants. They are thrilled to see the completion of the “Hemingford is Home” sign with donors from the brick campaign. This recent challenge grant will seed many exciting Hemingford-specific projects in the coming months.

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. Strategic planning will occur soon, and we invite the community to reach out to any board members to discuss how the Foundation can be of service.

The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. Visit their website at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.