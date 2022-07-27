GET WRECKED! at the Demo Derby

The Demolition Derby, the favorite and most attended event of the Box Butte County Fair and well... any fair! The Derby closes out the fair and signals that the fair is over for yet another year.

Derby contestants have been getting their cars ready for this event all summer just for a chance to crash them into other cars and be the last car running. Makes sense right…?

The Demolition Derby takes place at the Box Butte County Grandstands at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The event has drawn huge crowds throughout the years and this year will be no different. You don’t want to miss this!

Last year there were a total of 25 cars in the Derby.

Here are those results:

Full Size Class Main 1

1st — Ezra Ray

2nd — Kyle King

3rd — Lyndon Branson

4th — Bobby Henderson

Mad Dog — Braden Honstein

Full Size Class Main 2

1st — Kyle King

2nd — Don Cler

3rd — Ezra Ray

4th — Dan King

Mad Dog — Dan King

Compact Class Main 1

1st — David Hicks

2nd — Aaron Korth

Mad Dog — Chase King

Compact Class Main 2

1st — Chase King

2nd — David Hicks

Mad Dog — Aaron Korth

HOBO Class Main 1

1st — Jack Payne

2nd — Hunter Wyland

3rd — Hunter Jordon

4th — Keagan Hitchcock

Mad Dog — Darin Turek

HOBO Class — Winner Takes All

Hayden McDonald

This year’s purse is $9,500 with four classes: full size, compact, HOBO and new this year, truck.

For more information on this year’s Demolition Derby, please contact Tucker at 308-763-1835 or Mandy at 308-763-1765.

The Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby individual class rules have been revised for the 2022 competition with the disclaimer to car builders and drivers: if it does not say you can do it within these rules, do not do it. All cars found to be illegal will need to be correct to pass officials inspection, cars that do not pass inspection will not run. The complete rules for truck, compact, full size, and hobo can be found on the Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby Facebook page.

BOX BUTTE COUNTY FAIR DEMOLITION DERBY DRIVER RULES (Revised 2016)

1. Drivers must be 18 years of age and up. Minimum of 16 years old must have parent or legal guardian sign minor release form and have it notarized.

2. A driver’s seat belt, safety helmet, gloves, long sleeve shirt, long pants are required during the event.

3. Head-on hits are allowed from half arena distances.

4. All power hits on the drivers’ side door are illegal and will cause you to be disqualified.

5. Do not purposely put your driver door in front of another car. The first time we see this, it will be a warning; the second time you will be disqualified.

6. 2 Wheels over the berm, you are out and must put up your flag. If you have 2 wheels in the berm you can attempt to get out.

7. There will be no sandbagging. If you are driving around more than 45 seconds with no hit you will have 45 more seconds to make an aggressive hit or you are flagged out. The same applies if you are stalled. You have 1 minute 30 seconds to get a hit in.

8. No hitting cars with their flags out.

9. All drivers must sign a release of liability at entry gate and drive at their own risk.

10. No cars are to be driven around the pit area except going to or coming back from the arena.

11. Only drivers of the car, judges, and the fire department are allowed in the arena.

12. The last car to move under its own power or the last car initiating the last hit (as per judge’s decision) is considered the winner.

13. At any time a driver may raise his own flag. Once flag is raised, the car may not resume competition.

14. Any fires or fuel leaks, car will be disqualified.

15. If a car rolls over on its side of on its top, the heat will be stopped, and that car will be disqualified for that heat. For any car that is on top of said rolled car, we will separate the cars and if there are no gas leaks and it can move under its own power, that car can resume heat.

16. Top three (3) cars in main event will be re-inspected. If illegal, prize money will be forfeited.

17. NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES WILL BE ALLOWED BEFORE OR DURING THE DERBY IN THE PIT AREA. ANY DRIVER WHO HAS CONSUMED OR IS CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BEFORE OR DURING THE DERBY TIME WILL BE DISQUALIFIED, WITH NO REFUND OF ENTRY FEE OR PIT PASS.

18. Driver is responsible for it crew actions at derby. May be disqualified with no refunds or winnings.

19. Entry fee is $50.00 per car (includes driver only).

20. $15 for an additional pit pass. Pit men must sign release of liability at entry gate.