Many of us have pets. We develop a relationship with an animal that gives us unconditional love! Dogs greet us at the door every time we leave and return, jumping, wagging tails — obviously happy to see us. Cats curl on our laps, and their purring calms us.

The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that 66% of U.S. households (86.9 million homes) own a pet. Almost 40% own dogs, and 25% own cats. Many other animals like birds, rabbits, and turtles can be pets, but they aren’t as common as dogs or cats. Pet ownership is consistent for all geographic areas, and for all racial, religious, and socio-economic groups.

Pet ownership provides several benefits for physical and mental health. The Centers for Disease Control says that the bond between people and their pets is linked to several health benefits. These include a decrease in blood pressure, cholesterol levels, triglyceride levels, feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and symptoms of PTSD. We see more exercise, especially outdoors, and more opportunities to socialize.

Older adults maintain better cognitive function, as pets require care and routines. A child’s self-esteem and self-confidence improve when they own and care for a pet. The pet provides someone they can play with and talk to, and special bonds are created. A good relationship with a pet can help in developing non-verbal communication, trust, compassion, and empathy. And pets provide protection.

But there’s a cultural stigma attached to people with low and limited incomes owning pets. People enduring poverty are criticized for what they wear, what they eat, and how they live. And they are criticized for owning pets. Many of us believe that a family with limited financial resources should be spending their money on things they need more — like food, clothing, medical care, or shelter.

People who are financially disadvantaged, even homeless, love their pets as much or more than those with wealth. It is true that animals in poverty households might face problems because the family is struggling. Pets cost money. They need food and veterinary care. They need shots and licenses. A loss of income is the major reason pets get surrendered to animal shelters.

Spay and neuter services can be expensive. Over the years Earl and I have twice adopted dogs whose owners couldn’t afford to have them spayed. In Box Butte County, people who want to adopt dogs should pay attention to P.A.W.S. or Pawsitive Endings Dog Rescue. Both organizations have Facebook pages. Their aim is to ensure homeless animals get the medical care they need and are adopted into new, safe, happy homes.

The human-animal bond is strong. Unlike people, pets are non-judgmental. They bring comfort, and they make our lives better.