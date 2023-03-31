If you’re getting Social Security retirement benefits, some members of your family may also qualify to receive benefits on your record. According to the Social Security Administration (ssa.gov), if they qualify, your ex-spouse, spouse, or child may receive a monthly payment of up to one-half of your retirement benefit amount. These Social Security payments to family members will not decrease the amount of your retirement benefit.

Even if they have never worked outside the home in a job that withheld for Social Security, your spouse may be eligible for benefits if they are at least 62 years of age and you are receiving retirement or disability benefits. The amount is at its highest at “Full Retirement Age" (between 65 and 67). It doesn’t increase if they wait and apply after that time. A spouse can also qualify for Medicare at age 65.

If you are divorced, even if you have remarried, your ex-spouse can receive benefits based on your record if you have been divorced at least two continuous years. They are eligible if your marriage lasted ten years or longer and your ex-spouse is unmarried and 62 or older.

At full retirement age, the spouse's benefit cannot exceed one-half of your full retirement amount. If the spouse qualifies for benefits from their own job, the Social Security Administration will pay from their account first, then pay from the higher-paid worker's account up to the maximum amount. Of course, they can also choose to draw their own Social Security if their amount is larger than the half spousal share.

If they begin receiving benefits between age 62 and their full retirement age, the amount they will receive is permanently reduced. If your spouse is caring for your child under age 16 or who became disabled before age 22, your spouse can receive spouse's benefits at any age.

Railroad retirement (rrb.gov) is a retirement and disability plan for railroad workers. Designed and administered by the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) since the 1930s, railroad retirement is the only private retirement system administered by the federal government. You need to have more than 10 years, or 120 service months, of railroad industry work or at least five years of railroad work after 1995. If you don't meet this minimum limit, your railroad earnings will count toward Social Security.

When you can start drawing your railroad retirement benefits depends on your years of service. You can begin receiving your benefits at age 60 if you have 30 or more years of qualified work. If you don't meet the 30-year mark, you may draw at your full retirement age or receive a reduced benefit amount after age 62.

Railroad retirement works with Social Security, not in addition to it. That means your RRB benefit subtracts the amount you receive from Social Security. You are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65 if you’re receiving RRB benefits.

Railroad Retirement, like Social Security, also provides annuities for spouses of retired employees. Payment of a spouse annuity is made directly to the wife or husband of the employee. Divorced spouses may also qualify for benefits.

When you qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, your children may also qualify to receive benefits on your record. Your eligible child can be your biological child, adopted child, or stepchild. A dependent grandchild may also qualify.

To receive benefits, the child must be unmarried and under age 18; however, they are covered through their 19th birthday plus two months if they are still in high school. A disabled child 18 or older can receive Social Security payments from your account if they were disabled before they were age 22.

It is up to each of us to decide when to retire and when to take our Social Security or Railroad Retirement. You can learn more or apply online at ssa.gov or rrb.gov for retirement, spouse's, divorced spouse's or Medicare benefits.