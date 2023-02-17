Related to this story

ENGAGEMENT — Mr. and Mrs. Morris Pipitt announce the engagement of their daughter Denice Diana to Michael T. Yardley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ther…

NAMED: Outstanding Young Farmer-Rancher for the county by Alliance Jaycees last week is Dale Campbell of Hemingford, who farms on rented land …