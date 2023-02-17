Hemingford’s site for Girls on the Run of Nebraska (GOTR) is currently looking for girls in grades three through six who would be interested in participating in the inspirational and active program.

GOTR is an organization that provides programming for young girls, specifically for confidence building and healthy decision making. According to its website, the GOTR curriculum combines training for a 5K with other important life lessons and skills to strengthen young girls in body and mind.

Coach Ammie Frost, who has been a GOTR coach since 2013, said one of her favorite parts about leading the Hemingford group of girls every year is sharing her own personal experiences.

“As of right now we have 14 girls signed up,” said Frost. “There are only 20 spots so this is exciting! We were able to receive grant money to help with the cost of the program. We will start March 14th with practices on Tuesday and Thursday until we participate in the 5k in Chadron on May 20.”

The goal of GOTR is to use “dynamic discussions, activities and running games” to help girls in third through sixth grade develop social and emotional skills, build self-confidence and establish an appreciation for health and fitness.

“Hemingford parents and girls have always been really enthusiastic about GOTR,” said GOTR Coordinator Natalie Johnson. “The community has really stepped up this year to help underwrite costs for girls to reduce the registration fee. Ammie Frost has organized some concession stand events to raise money, and Box Butte General Hospital is contributing to make GOTR fees in Hemingford and Alliance among the lowest in the country. It’s great to have so much local support for girls in the area. Hemingford has a lot of strong runners and we like to think that GOTR is a great introduction to their running career.”

Teams are open to third- through fifth-/sixth-grade girls. Team size is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Online registration is open at www.GOTRNebraska.org or chat with Coach Frost or Coach Jayme Clark.

About the Girls

on the Run

Girls on the Run is an innovative after-school program that combines exercise, education and mentoring to promote healthy habits and self-esteem in third- through fifth-grade girls. Teams meet for 75 minutes twice a week for 10 weeks to play interactive running games as they train to complete a 5K run/walk.

Lessons on health, communication, teamwork and self-respect are incorporated with the physical training, so girls get much more than exercise. The program teaches young girls the value of setting goals and working hard to achieve them in a noncompetitive, supportive environment.

Since its inception with 11 girls in Lincoln in 2003, Girls on the Run of Nebraska has expanded to serve more than 23,000 girls at sites across the state.

Volunteer Coaches Still Needed at Some Sites Teams are led by screened volunteers who are trained to deliver the nationally standardized curriculum. Coaches do not have to be runners, but rather positive-minded, can-do people who want to teach girls to succeed.

Visit www.GOTRNebraska.org or call (402) 483-0373 to learn more.