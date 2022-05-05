Girls on the Run wrap up season with community service, run around community

The Girls on the Run (GOTR) group completed their community service project for the season by picking up trash at the Hemingford Park and around the Box Butte County Fairgrounds on Monday, May 2. They wrapped up their season on Thursday, May 5, after school with a run around the community.

“If you see them, help cheer them on with some encouraging words or even a honk,” said Coach Ammie Frost.

Eight third through sixth grade girls from Hemingford Public School make up this years team. The team consisting of Ainslee Woltman, Kamryn Haas, Lilly Cullan, Madison Pritchard, Raelee Woltman, Leah Krebs, Lanee Sorensen, Emerson Horstman and Carly Harwood along with Coaches Jayme Clark, Lauren Morava and Ammie Frost have met up twice a week since practice began on March 14.

GOTR is an organization that provides programming for young girls, specifically for confidence building and healthy decision making. According to its website, the GOTR curriculum combines training for a 5K with other important life lessons and skills to strengthen young girls in body and mind. The non-competitive 10-week program helps strengthen girls physically and emotionally.

Frost has been a GOTR coach since 2014 and said one of her favorite parts about leading the Hemingford group of girls every year is sharing her own personal experiences.

“This is the ninth year for GOTR in Hemingford,” said Frost. “Last year we didn’t have the numbers to have a team. We are allotted 18-20 girls at Hemingford so I was sad when we couldn’t fill a team last year but this season has been great. The group of girls that we have this season has been amazing. They were so much fun!”

The goal of GOTR is to use “dynamic discussions, activities and running games” to help girls in third through sixth grade develop social and emotional skills, build self-confidence and establish an appreciation for health and fitness.

“The favorite lesson this season for me was Star Power and how to change your attitude when you’re mad or upset about something,” said Frost. “That is always a good reminder for adults, too.”

