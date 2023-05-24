“Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas’ call for assistance.”

Their participation in Operation Lone Star comes via a request from emergency management officials in Texas. Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), member states can provide resources and assistance in times of emergency.

On May 12, 2023, Gov. Abbott renewed the disaster declaration he issued initially in May of 2021 noting that the “surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster…” Last week, he sent a letter to fellow governors requesting support through the EMAC. In addition to Nebraska, Idaho and Florida have also responded, by announcing similar deployments of personnel.

Nebraska will not be reimbursed for the trip. The cost for the deployment will be contained within the existing Nebraska State Patrol budget.