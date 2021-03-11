Grants available for community redevelopment

The Hemingford Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) board of Riki Hunter, Dave Randolph, Joni Jespersen, Ryan Gasseling, and Jay Johnson recently approved round II of the ‘Hemingford Storefront Improvement Grant’ for business and property owners located in Hemingford at their regular meeting on Feb. 23.

The program will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for up to $1,000 for assistance to improve the exterior of their buildings. Twelve businesses took advantage in the first round and most improvements have been completed.

Applications for this grant will be processed by the CRA during their regular scheduled meeting on April 27. Each application will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Use of grant funds will determine whether the grant will be reimbursed to the business or paid directly to the service provider.

The grants can help pay for awnings, exterior doors, exterior paint, primer and associated specific supplies, gutters or drains, hardscape elements: retaining walls or screening fences, landscaping: trees, bushes, or flower boxes, lighting, parking lots, sandblasting of brick, security system, sidewalks, siding, signage, tuck point of brick and/or window replacement.

Paid invoices will need to be provided for proof of purchase.