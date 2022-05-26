Have you been wanting to do something interesting after being cooped up for a year? Well here it is! The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center staff and volunteers will be hosting a “Grave Witching” program and demonstration on Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery. Grave Witching, also known as Grave Dowsing is a process to determine if a grave has someone buried in it or not, along with other fascinating information. Staff and volunteers will be showing the process, teaching you how, and answering other cemetery questions until 4 p.m. This is a fascinating procedure, similar to divining water that is very helpful and intriguing.