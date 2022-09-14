Gymnastics featured at The Body Shop

Panhandle Gymnastics has partnered with The Body Shop to bring gymnastics classes to the area.

We are now offering classes in Hemingford at the Body Shop,” said Kristin Yale with Panhandle Gymnastics. “We look forward to working with your child.”

Current members of The Body Shop can get a $20 a month discount for the $60-$65 classes. The school year season runs from September 8 through May 25, 2023. However it is not too late to sign-up.

Current classes offered in Hemingford include:

Beginning Boys

Thursday 4-4:45 p.m.

Tiny Tots/Preschool (Ages 18 months-5 yrs)

Thursday 4:45-5:15 p.m.

Levels 1&2 (Ages 8+yrs)

Thursday 5:15-6 p.m.

Thursday 6-6:45 p.m.

Levels 3

Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Classes are also being offered in Alliance at the Alliance Recreation Center and in Chadron.

Email Kristen Yale at info@panhandlegymnastics.com, call 308-207-2799 or sign up on the website at www.panhandlegymnastics.com.

This year there are five members of the Panhandle Gymnastics Team from Hemingford. We all look forward to watching their progress throughout the competition season that starts in November.

Panhandle Gymnastics Mission and Values:

Panhandle gymnastics was founded on the belief that athletics should be used as a foundation to teach children fundamental life skills. We value these skills, which include:

Hard work

Discipline

Self-confidence

Bravery

Teamwork

Integrity

Patience

Kindness

The power of failure

The joy of success

We believe these skills are necessary for children to succeed on any avenue they choose as they grow. Our mission is to make sure our gymnastics program supports all of our athletes in the way that benefits them the most; whether the athlete needs to gain strength and flexibility to help them excel in any sport, wants to learn recreational skills, or is hoping to compete on a USAG team. Panhandle Gymnastics believes in supporting families and the community as together we raise children to become successful adults.