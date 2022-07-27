Hear the roar of the engine

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Friday, Aug. 12, the Heartland Pulling Truck and Tractor Pull will wow the crowd at the Box Butte County Fair Grandstand. Photo from the 2021 Box Butte County Fair.

It’s been said that one of the favorite spots for truck and tractor pullers is right here in Hemingford.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Heartland Pulling Truck and Tractor Pull will wow the crowd at the Box Butte County Fair Grandstand.

The Street Stock will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Tractor Pull will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Hemingford is one of the last stops of the summer for the Heartland Pullers Series.

The Street Stock will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Tractor Pull will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The series’ website, www.heartlandpulling.com, bills the event as “a great value which provides competitors with a great contest and provides the fans with a great experience.” Heartland Pulling was formed to bring a value-packed, cost-effective truck and tractor pull to venues in our region. The Heartland Pulling Series includes seven classes of pulling excitement – with the option to add local street stock pick-ups and antique tractors.

The founders are truck and tractor pulling veterans who previously promoted truck and tractor pulls in Western Nebraska. “We understand what promoters need for a successful show, what competitors expect from a pulling competition, and what sponsors are willing to support.”

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Heartland Pulling Truck and Tractor Pull will wow the crowd at the Box Butte County Fair Grandstand. Photo from the 2021 Box Butte County Fair.

Whether you are a competitor or a fan, you are in for an exciting night at the Heartland Pulling Truck and Tractor Pull on Aug. 12.

For more information on Heartland Pulling, visit www.heartlandpulling.com or to purchase tickets for the event head over to the fair website at bbc.com.

