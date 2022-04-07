Hemingford, Alliance students named to Winter 2021-22 NCPA Academic All-State

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Winter 2021-2022 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. Since 2006 this NSAA Awards Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter, and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.

Hemingford High School students earning this honor for 2022 Winter Sport and Activities include:

Boys Basketball: Aiden Benda, Ethan Specht

Girls Basketball: Catherine Bryner, Mikayla Kumpf

Speech: Taren Hunter, Arielle Lawrence

Wrestling: Drew Varner

Alliance High School students earning this honor for 2022 Winter Sport and Activities include:

Boys Basketball: Jayden McCracken, Isaac Weems

Girls Basketball: Jaelynne Clarke, Angie Davis

Speech: Shelbee Burke, Morgan Moomey

Wrestling: Matthias Benzel