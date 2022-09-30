Hemingford Alum inducted BHSU Hall of Fame

Class of 1995 Hemingford High Graduate Heather Kumpf (Mundt) played volleyball for the Bobcats all four years of high school before going on to be a Yellow Jacket at Black Hills State University.

Kumpf received a letter in May informing her that the 1997 volleyball team would be inducted into the Yellow Jacket Hall of Fame.

“We have a yellow jacket hall of fame committee,” said Tom Wheaton, Black Hills State Director of Alumni Affairs. “They meet and go over individuals every year. Heather was a defensive specialist for the team that had an overall record of 21-10 that year with a perfect 8-0 record in the SDIC (South Dakota-Iowa Conference now the RMAC conference). They won the SDIC regular season title and hosted the state playoffs that year, but lost. Many of the leagues MVP’s were from her team including two all-conference players.”

Members of the 1997 Yellow Jacket volleyball team included:

Stacy Powers—Clinton, Iowa

Jody Alcorn—Hay Springs

Stacie Harris—Riverton, Wyo.

Laura Dye—Worland, Wyo.

Alisha Swanson—Chamberlain, S.D.

Heather Mundt—Hemingford

Cindy Simmons—Martin, S.D.

Heather Usera—Black Hawk, S.D.

Deb Sigman—Martin, S.D.

Erica Williams—Philip, S.D.

Jessie Roubideaux— O’Kreek, S.D.

Richelle Cisneros—Gillette, Wyo.

The team was recognized during a Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. The team rode in the Swarm Day parade and was recognized during halftime of the football game the following day. Kumpf was excited to attend the event and was accompanied by her husband Craig and parents Jerry and Deb Mundt.

“It felt like such a huge honor, especially after arriving at the banquet and experiencing the whole ceremony and atmosphere surrounding it,” said Kumpf. “The best part was seeing my teammates; most of them I hadn’t seen since our volleyball days. It was a really great night.

“We did a lot of reminiscing and laughing. I also got to visit with my old track coaches while I was there and reminisce with them as well. I’m so glad I got to go back and catch up with everyone.”

Kumpf was also a SDIC Conference Champion and National Qualifier for the BHSU Track and Field Team during her time with the Yellow Jackets.