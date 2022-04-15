Hemingford Alumni Association to hold 68th HHS Alumni Banquet May 29

The Hemingford Alumni Association would like to invite alumni to reconnect with old friends and classmates during the 68th Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 29 in the Hemingford High School Gym.

As with most things it seems, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the banquet with the last one being held in May of 2019. A total of 24 classes will be honored this year making it the largest banquet in the history of the event. Classes honored will be

80 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1940, 1941, 1942

70 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1950, 1951, 1952

60 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1960, 1961, 1962

50 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1970, 1971, 1972

40 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1980, 1981, 1982

30 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1990, 1991, 1992

20 year reunions of HHS Classes of 2000, 2001, 2002

10 year reunions of HHS Classes of 2010, 2011, 2012

Tickets for the banquet are $30 per person and can be purchased at MC Signs and Decals in Hemingford at 704 Box Butte or online at www.hemingfordalumni.net. Ticket requests must be received by Tuesday, May 10.

If you would like to purchase by mail, send your check or money order to: Hemingford Alumni Association c/o Hemingford Telephone Company, PO Box 246, Hemingford, NE 69348.

Ticket purchases help fund the annual Alumni Association Scholarship that is presented to a graduating senior the night of the banquet. If you would like to contribute additional funds to the scholarship fund there will be an option to so on the registration form.

Alumni from the classes listed above is invited to visit the website to update your contact information and complete your bio.

“Your classmates will enjoy knowing what you are up to and the Alumni Association would like to have your most current contact information on file,” said board member Jenilee Woltman.

“Please fill out whether you plan on attending or not,” she said. “For those unable to attend we would be happy to mail you a class booklet for a small fee of $5.”

The Alumni Association Board asks for your consideration in donating to Bobcats Beating Cancer as you complete the registration information. This foundation was established to help fellow HHS alumni battling cancer. A check will be presented to Bobcats Beating Cancer at the banquet.

As mentioned above, the HHS Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 29. The event has been held at The Body Shop for the past several years but with so many classes being honored this year Woltman asked the Hemingford School Board if they could host the banquet at the school for the first time.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for those that would like a tour of the school. Alumni will have the chance to take a walk down memory lane through the halls that they spent many years wandering.

“Usually we bring the class composites for each of the graduating classes to the banquet to being able to tour the school will give everyone a chance to see the composites hung on the wall,” said Woltman.

Class Composites have been a deep Hemingford High School tradition since the 1920s.

The meal and a fun slideshow showcasing memories from all of the honored classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. Jake and Ammie Frost will be catering the meal. A photographer (Kim Haas) will be on hand at the banquet to take pictures of the honored classes. Copies may be purchased for $10.

While you are in town be sure to check out some of the other events happening Memorial Day weekend: Bobcats Beating Cancer 5K, Community Potluck, HHS School Tours, Hemingford American Legion Memorial Day Service and the Avenue of Flags. The Ledger will have details on those events and more that may be occurring that weekend as they become available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.