Hemingford American Legion holds Thursday night benefit

A benefit will be held on Thursday, June 9, at the Hemingford American Legion starting at 6:30 p.m. The benefit is to raise funds to help the Buskirk family.

Medical expenses continue to pile up as Lexi Buskirk, wife of Chad Buskirk, recuperates from her sixth brain operation. The family regularly travels to Rapid City for physical therapy and appointments to help with the after effects of the third stroke she suffered in March.

The community is invited to show their support. There will be a free-will offering Hamburger feed donated by the American Legion followed by a live auction and rifle auction.

Buy a chance to win a rifle at the benefit that was donated by Valor Hardware Store, Dave & Jodi Roes, Dan Golka, Bob & Carolyn Phillips, and Don & Joni Jespersen.

Rifle description:

“The .22 LR Henry Golden Boy is a masterpiece of fine crafted gunsmithing. Any shooting enthusiast who closely examines one is immediately impressed with the excellent fit, finish and overall visually elegant design. The Golden Boy rifle’s awesome 20-inch blued octagonal barrel, American walnut stock, brass buttplate and gleaming Brasslite receiver will transport you back to the wild and woolly days of America’s Old West, when Benjamin Tyler Henry designed the original Henry lever action rifle.

Small game hunters and plinkers will appreciate its substantial 6¾ pound heft. It balances well and makes for highly accurate offhand shooting. The smooth action associated with Henry rifles opens and shuts with the effortless slickness lever-lovers long for. Get one in your hands and take aim. See what a natural pointer it really is. Adding to the historic authenticity is the adjustable buckhorn-type rear sight. This .22 LR version holds 16 rounds and will provide a whole lot of shooting pleasure before it’s time to reload their tubular magazines.”

Items continue to be donated for the live auction. The list as of the time of publication includes:

• Two half hog packages donated by Chauncey Walker Family and Table Top Meats will process

• Two night stay at the Mineral Palace hotel in Deadwood donated by Dave & Toni Buskirk

• Cutting Torch System donated by Matheson

• Fire Pit anonymously donated

• Two one-year subscriptions donated by The Hemingford Ledger

• Dewalt Weed Eater donated by Simplot

• Fleece Blanket donated by Nancy Swanson

• Husker Quilt donated by Carol Wacker and Shelley Blow

• Quilt donated by the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church Quilters

• Cupcakes & a Cake donated by Colleen’s Confections

• Set of three birdhouses donated by Pam Klaes

An updated list can be found on the Hemingford Home Facebook page. For questions or if you would like to donate please contact Joni Jespersen at 308-760-6719.

A Buskirk Family Fund account has been set up at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union. Donations may be dropped off in person or mailed to Buskirk Family Fund c/o HCFCU, PO Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348.

