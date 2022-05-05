Hemingford Blood Drive set for Wednesday

“It is that time of the year when school gives way to all sorts of outdoor activities and the second Blood Drive in 2022,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department EMT Barb Keegan.

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the blood drive on May 11 at the fire hall.

“If you are 18 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health, please consider scheduling your blood donation,” said Keegan.

“The Western Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) will be drawing blood from 7:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. with the process being very similar to recent events,” Keegan said. “If you reserve a time in advance, the entire activity should take about 30 minutes.”

Blood drawn by WNBC stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Box Butte General Hospital, Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle so each unit donated is helping a neighbor in need.

“You may go online to www.volunteersignup.org/Y78AD to reserve a time for your donation,” said Keegan.

If you do not have access to an electronic device or have questions, you may call Jim at 308-760-4503, Barb at 308-760-0804 or any HVFD member to assist you in this process.

“Our goal is to send back 45 units of blood so we can give others the gift of another tomorrow,” Keegan said. “Stay safe.”

