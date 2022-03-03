Hemingford Board of Education to Host Community Engagement Meeting

The Hemingford School Board has scheduled a community meeting for Thursday, February 17. The public session will take place in the school gymnasium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This community discussion is part of a larger Strategic Planning process and will give the Board of Education and district administration the opportunity to listen to community stakeholders. The results will help formulate a vision of the future, and identify goals and strategies necessary to move the district forward to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

They will be discussing the strengths, accomplishments, and the challenges of our school district, the vision, and expectations for our school and the goals and objectives necessary to design our future.

Specific community members have been invited by the district for two reasons: to ensure that a broad cross-section of interests, backgrounds, and perspectives are included and to ensure that board members are able to hear from all participants in a purposeful and efficient manner.

Hemingford School staff members, parents and students are invited along with Hemingford community leaders and other interested members of the public to work together with the board – so that they may effectively plan for the future of our district and students.

Any patron wishing to attend the session is welcome to come. To submit written comments that will be considered as part of the process is encouraged to do so. Those can be submitted to any of the Strategic Planning Committee Members at Justin.ansley@gubn.org, Blanche.randolph@gubn.org, or Trish.schumacher@gubn.org.

“This is your chance to voice your comments or concerns,” said School Board Member Blanche Randolph. “The public is invited and encouraged to attend. We want this to be a productive work session.”

Representatives of the Nebraska Association of School Boards will facilitate the community engagement process.

