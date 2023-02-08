Tuesday was full of fun. The Residents at the Hemingford Care Center made Valentine decorated cookies and colored wooden decorations. As you can see by the images, all were intent and enjoying the festivities. A few ate more decorations than they put on the cookies but their secret is safe with us!!! We will be hanging the colored decorations around the facility for all to enjoy and of course sharing the cookies. Watch for more fun activities coming your way and also, we may have another baby visiting soon, so keep an eye out for our small ones in their tie dyed onesies.