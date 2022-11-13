Hemingford Chamber News

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Thanksgiving Chamber bucks drawing. Three winners drawn will receive $25 in chamber bucks.

To enter the drawing throw your name in the bucket at one of the participating businesses: Village Office, MC Signs & Decals, Treasured Grounds, Dave’s Pharmacy, LUX Salon, Farmers Coop Feed Store, Mobius, Valor, Raben’s, Table Top Meats, NE Bank, Hemingford Credit Union, Village Pizza, American Legion, Pat’s Creative.

Drawing will be done on November 18.

The Hemingford Jolly Jamboree is fast approaching. The chamber sponsored event will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the back hall of the Legion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendor tables are available for rent for $30. Please see Tiffany at the Credit Union or mail your money to PO Box 51 in Hemingford.

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce says it’s time to deck your windows for our contest! The chamber is challenging Hemingford businesses to decorate their window for the holiday season. Judging will take place on Dec. 9 with the winners announced the following day.

1st place will receive $75, 2nd place $50 and 3rd place $25.