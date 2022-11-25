Hemingford Community Foundation extends warm gratitude to the community for 2022

The Hemingford Community Foundation is extending our sincerest gratitude to the community as it’s been an exciting year of grants, donors, and important investments to serve the community’s needs.

In June, we were challenged by an anonymous donor for the community to match their very generous donation of $10,000. Excitingly, the community exceeded that challenge in just three weeks!

The funds have begun to be invested into key community needs beginning with elevating the safety profile for Hemingford Public Schools and providing the initial seed for the Bobcat Cares Fund. This fund is accessible for any students’ needs a school member may identify whether it be shoes or a coat and to cover expenses for any student who may not be able to meet the financial obligations for breakfast, lunch, or supplemental milk. Students will receive a meal; no questions asked. If you or your business is interested in making a tax-deductible donation to this fund, please visit https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/ or connect with any of our board members listed below.

The Foundation issued grants to support the following:

Hemingford American Legion continued revitalization

Hemingford Girls Wrestling to purchase warm-up gear for the junior high girls’ team that began this school year and support as the program continues to expand

Hemingford Spudpicker Baseball and Softball used their grant to improve the grounds for the 2022 summer and subsequent seasons

The Foundation also provides a mechanism to support scholarships. This year was the second year of helping to coordinate the Keri Votruba Aspiring Youth in Ag Scholarship. This scholarship is offered to assist students pursuing a major in an agricultural-related field with the 2022 recipient being Ethan Specht.

Additionally, being an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation allows the Foundation access to apply for grants. Currently, the Hemingford Holiday Play has applied for a Nebraska Arts Council grant. This will help provide financial support to offset the costs of facilities, marketing, props, and set design.

The committee completed strategic planning in August with the following areas prioritized for the next three years:

Strategic Giving

Maximizing 501©3 Access

Community Presence

Strategic Partnerships

Don’t miss out on the 2023 Murder Mystery Annual Foundation Fundraiser to be held on the evening of February 11, 2023, at The Body Shop. Many community members are thrilled to begin putting together an exciting event!

One more thank you to all of the donors in 2022!

Donor

Anonymous Donors

In Memory of Al Visser

Mike & Tonya Mayer

April & Scott Delsing

In Memory of Leona Wilkins

Mike McDonald

Avery Davies

Janelle Visser

Nebraska Bank

Berkley Davies

Jessica & Adam Davies

Panhandle Coop

Bob Delsing

Jim & Kim Reif

Pat’s Creative

Caren Grandgenett

Kenneth Von Bargen

Raben’s Market

CoBank Sharing Success

Kyle, Kaitlyn, & Everly Kumpf

Riki Hunter

Daxton Davies

Larry & Marlene Snyder

Sara Williamson

Donna Engel

Lois Pfeiffer

Sorensen Plumbing, LLC

Donnie & Joni Jespersen

Mahony Commodities, LLC

Suzanne Walker

Farmers Coop

Mandy Plog

Tabi & Shad Bryner

Gina Jespersen

Margaret & Greg Hansen

Taylor Jespersen

Hemingford Credit Union

MC Signs & Decals

Tommy’s Car Lot

Hemingford Telephone Company

MCT Trucking

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. We invite the community to reach out to any board members to discuss how the Foundation can be of service.

The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. Visit their website at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.