Hemingford Community Foundation fundraiser a success

A fun night was had by all at The Boozy Speakeasy (The Body Shop) on Saturday evening. Well it was fun for everyone but poor Handsome Sam Mcwarthy who was murdered during The Great Gatsby Murder Mystery fundraiser for the Hemingford Community Foundation.

There’s no doubt that “Sam” aka Donnie Jespersen had no idea he was going to play such a big part (or any part at all) during the event when he showed up for a night out with his wife Joni.

“During the last event they had (in 2019, pre-COVID), April Hanson was playing a character in the skit and said something that really embarrassed me,” said Jespersen. “I told her that was hard to do so I guess the group thought they would try to get me even better. Well they sure did.”

The look on the unsuspecting Donnie’s face sure did add to the fun of the event. He laughed and giggled through the whole evening as he unknowingly played his part that he knew nothing about.

“I told Joni that I kind of busy calving and going to the murder mystery wasn’t at the top of my list of things to do,” he said. “She told me that she bought me a ticket and persuaded me to go with her.”

In the performer description, Sam was described as the “ultimate ladies’ man” stating, “Sam has not always made the appropriate choices of women and this may land him in a sticky situation one day if he is not careful.”

That is exactly what happened!

“EXTRA! EXTRA! Rumor has it Sam Mcwarthy and Haddie Drinx were seen outside last night outside the courthouse at Nonpareil! Mona Crawfish, none the wiser,” read the newspaper headlines as the show began.

The leader of the South Side Hemingford Gang, Hal Sapone (played by Roger Christianson) and the leader of the Northern Nonpareil Mob, Beanie O’dannon (played by April Hanson) were in a turf war and could not agree on whose turf started at Dave’s Pharmacy. The two characters along with their posses of course argued it out over who had the best nightclub and dames.

Beanie’s new girlfriend, Mona Crawfish (played by Riki Hunter) began seeing Handsome Sam behind Beanie’s back which upset both the South and Northern Gangs.

One by one, heartbroken women made their way up to Sam to throw their drink on him as they shouted “You’re breaking up with me?!” Don’t worry; it was just a little water.

“Joni even kind of told me what to wear,” said Jespersen, who was luckily wearing a hat and jacket that kept him from getting too wet.

“It was funny because she said to wear this old cowboy hat that I had but I had given it to my son so I wore a different hat. I might have caught on if she told me to wear a swimming suit,” he chuckled.

“People keep telling me that they felt bad for throwing water at me,” he added. “You sure couldn’t tell at the time by the smile on their faces.”

Jespersen laughed.

“I enjoyed making people laugh and I can laugh at myself,” he said. “They always do such a good job at these events. The cast was very gracious in telling me thank you for playing the part.”

Well Sam met his demise in the end and it was up to the audience to decide who they thought the killer was. The audience was given the chance to vote on who they thought the killer was throughout the even by purchasing a ticket and dropping their ticket into the jar with the characters face on it. Nearly $130 was collected in tickets and a 50/50 was drawn out of the killer’s jar.

It was clear that the audience had no idea as the votes were pretty evenly dispersed throughout the jars. In a shocking turn of events, it was Hal’s girlfriend Zetta Zarbo (played by Beth Dahl) who murdered Handsome Sam.

Josh Hanson was the winner of the 50/50 and donated his winnings to the Hemingford Community Foundation.

“I want to thank everybody for coming to our murder mystery party,” said Christianson. “I want to thank all of my co-cast, especially Handsome Sam.”

The event sponsors were also thanked: Phillips F&T, Dave’s Pharmacy, Mahony Commodities, Farmers State Bank, Farmer’s Co-op, Janelle Visser and Raben’s Market.

“Thank you all for coming out to show their support for the Hemingford Community Foundation,” said Foundation Board Member Joni Jespersen. “We try to be in a good rhyme with our community and what we are trying to do is build a good foundation for Hemingford. What we want you to know is that everyone here tonight has helped us to that.”

She introduced Will Mahoney as the newest member to the Hemingford Community Foundation Board. All board members: April Delsing, Tonya Mayer, Will Mahony, Joni Jespersen, Tabi Prochazka, and Jessica Davies were present during the event and played one part or another.

“We have been on a hiatus for the past few years but that doesn’t mean that things haven’t been happening with the foundation,” said Davies. “We have the Votruba Scholarship that came out last year and we will be building that sign this year. All of the bricks were ordered last year and a new ‘Welcome to Hemingford’ sign will be built in the Hemingford Mini Park hopefully this spring or summer.”

