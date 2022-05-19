Hemingford Community Foundation issues 2022 grants supporting community projects, programs

The Hemingford Community Foundation is excited to issue grants to support the Hemingford American Legion, Hemingford Girls Wrestling, and Hemingford Spudpickers Baseball and Softball. Each will receive $250 to support their identified projects.

• Hemingford American Legion has reopened, and they will be continuing with the legion club revitalization.

• Hemingford Girls Wrestling continues to expand and the grant will help purchase warm-up gear for the junior high girls’ team in the upcoming school year.

• Hemingford Spudpicker Baseball and Softball will use their grant to improve the grounds for the 2022 summer and subsequent seasons.

“The Foundation committee was happy to grant these opportunities with the funds being generated from the February Murder Mystery,” said Joni Jespersen, Foundation Board Member. “We are excited to support the betterment of a variety of local organizations, projects, and associations. Our next goal for 2022 was the Welcome to Hemingford sign in the main street mini-park and we can’t wait for the community to see the installation with donor bricks.”

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. Visit their website at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.