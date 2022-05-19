 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford Community Foundation issues 2022 grants supporting community projects, programs

Members of the Hemingford Community Foundation presented a check for $250 to Hemingford Spudpicker Baseball and Softball board president Roger Christianson at The Body Shop on Thursday, May 12. Also pictured are a few Spudpicker baseball players: Marshall Moseman, Trip Moseman and Rhett Christianson.

The Hemingford Community Foundation is excited to issue grants to support the Hemingford American Legion, Hemingford Girls Wrestling, and Hemingford Spudpickers Baseball and Softball. Each will receive $250 to support their identified projects.

• Hemingford American Legion has reopened, and they will be continuing with the legion club revitalization.

Hemingford Girls Wrestling Coach Pete Gomez and a few members of the team accepted a $250 check for the Hemingford High School girls wrestling program, presented by HCF members Joni Jespersen and Tonya Mayer.

• Hemingford Girls Wrestling continues to expand and the grant will help purchase warm-up gear for the junior high girls’ team in the upcoming school year.

• Hemingford Spudpicker Baseball and Softball will use their grant to improve the grounds for the 2022 summer and subsequent seasons.

HCF members presented a $250 check to Hemingford Legion manager Margaret Hansen.

“The Foundation committee was happy to grant these opportunities with the funds being generated from the February Murder Mystery,” said Joni Jespersen, Foundation Board Member. “We are excited to support the betterment of a variety of local organizations, projects, and associations. Our next goal for 2022 was the Welcome to Hemingford sign in the main street mini-park and we can’t wait for the community to see the installation with donor bricks.”

 The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. Visit their website at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.

0 Comments

