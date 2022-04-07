Hemingford Community Foundation offers community grants, deadline April 15

The Hemingford Community Foundation is excited to offer three mini-grants to community organizations and initiatives in the amount of $250. The Foundation’s annual murder mystery fundraiser was a success, and we are happy to invest a portion of the proceeds raised back into projects that benefit Hemingford.

These are available to align with the Foundation’s mission of supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play.

Those interested can download the application here: https://tinyurl.com/mtr3zxey and email the completed application to hemingfordcf@gmail.com. Hard copies are also available at Mobius Communications or Panhandle Public Health District. The application timeline opens April 1 and grants must be submitted by April 15.

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.