The Hemingford FFA Annual Labor Auction and Oyster Feed was held at the Multipurpose Hall on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Members of the FFA were auctioned off to the highest bidders for labor to be completed within the next year.
Auctioneer Doug Anderson, along with ring men Bruce Winten and Jake Frost, sold 29 junior members and four Hemingford senior members at auction. Branding teams- Dusty Trails and Woman Wrestlers were also auctioned. Along other custom built items and the grand prize- two custom built 4’X4’ signs designed to the winners specifications.
“I would like to thank all the parents and my FFA members for a great evening Friday night at the oyster feed and auction,” said Hemingford FFA Advisor Gordon Karney. “The members really stepped up to the plate and made the night a success. The parents and community members were generous with the bidding and helpful with cleanup. All of your good work really lowered the stress for me.”
The junior members averaged at $242 a piece, senior members averaged $1,125 and projects brought in $1,125. There were around 175-180 in attendance which is a bi
Senior member proceeds are used for scholarships for their continued education. All proceeds from the junior member auction are used to fund chapter activities and the money from the project auction is used to purchase shop materials for student projects.
Thank you to the following sponsors:
Sorensen Irrigation- Funding for food
Alliance Animal Clinic Pfizer animal health cash donation
1st National Bank of Omaha- Cash donation
Red Beard Garage- Cash donation
Highway 2 Threads- Cash donation
Constellation Energy- Cash donation
Thanks to Valor General, Dave’s Pharmacy, Hemingford Ledger, Mobius Communications, Farmers Coop Local, and Ackerman Ag for door prizes.