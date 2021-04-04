Hemingford food pantry fills growing need

"Every class at the school has made donations, starting with the kindergarten class all the way through the high school students, church groups, youth groups; all have given.

“All our businesses have at one time or another made donations,” he said.

Food drop boxes are at all the churches and at Raben’s grocery store.

There are people who make regular donations of money and there also are anonymous donations.

The bread is provided by Harris Sales in Alliance free of charge and Mobius donates the building the food pantry operates out of.

“We buy from local markets,” Timmens said of when they need to purchase food. “We watch for sales.”

At Thanksgiving and Christmas times, the pantry gives out baskets to about 30 families. The baskets include ham or turkey, vegetables and bread.

“We might also have some fresh potatoes out of the field,” Timmens said.

The pantry has been providing help for “at least 20 years,” she said.

“One week, we may have three people and the next 10-12 who need help,” volunteer Tim Horn said.