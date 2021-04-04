Hemingford food pantry fills growing need

There is help available at the corner of Laramie and Sheridan for any Hemingford residents needing help putting a meal on the table.
The help is provided by the Hemingford Ministerial Council and a number of volunteers and donors who make the Hemingford Food Pantry a reality.
“We are providing a service for our community,” pantry volunteer Roger Davies said.
Every Thursday, the pantry is open from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. If there is an emergency, people can call for help.
“We have the staples,” pantry volunteer Carol Timmens said.
Families with four or less people get a large shopping bag to fill. Families with five or more people can fill two large shopping bags. In addition, those using the pantry are also given a loaf of bread or box of cereal, and a bottle of juice, she added.
In the future, the pantry volunteers are hoping to be able to offer a meat voucher people can redeem at either Raben’s or Table Talk.
“We offer food,” volunteer Tim Horn said, “but we have been able to help with rent, utilities or pharmacy expenses on a one-time bases.”
“We have a lot of good support from the community,” he said. “We are blessed.
Community members give food and money, Davies said.
"Every class at the school has made donations, starting with the kindergarten class all the way through the high school students, church groups, youth groups; all have given.
“All our businesses have at one time or another made donations,” he said.
Food drop boxes are at all the churches and at Raben’s grocery store.
There are people who make regular donations of money and there also are anonymous donations.
The bread is provided by Harris Sales in Alliance free of charge and Mobius donates the building the food pantry operates out of.
“We buy from local markets,” Timmens said of when they need to purchase food. “We watch for sales.”
At Thanksgiving and Christmas times, the pantry gives out baskets to about 30 families. The baskets include ham or turkey, vegetables and bread.
“We might also have some fresh potatoes out of the field,” Timmens said.
The pantry has been providing help for “at least 20 years,” she said.
“One week, we may have three people and the next 10-12 who need help,” volunteer Tim Horn said.
Last week, five families were helped, which “might be feeding 25 people,” Davies said. “We would like to help more.”