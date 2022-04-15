Hemingford High School Choir and Band place third at PANCO District Prep Contest

The Hemingford High School Choir and Band placed third overall during the PANCO District Prep Contest in Hay Springs on Monday, March 28. Hemingford was among six schools competing from their conference.

“The two schools that placed first and second entered significantly more groups than we did,” said Hemingford music teacher Sarah Arneson.

“The more entries you have the more possible points the school is able to earn and therefore would naturally place higher,” she explained.

Hemingford entered a total of three different vocal entries with each entry rated individually. A 1 rating is the highest score received.

Hemingford results from the PANCO Contest:

• Sarina Radspinner singing a Soprano Solo received a 2 rating.

• The Hemingford Women’s Choir received a 2 rating.

• The Hemingford Small Vocal Ensemble made up of Sarina Radspinner, Elizabeth Mayer, and Destiny Hanson received a 1 rating and the special award for being the best small vocal ensemble in the conference.

HPS also entered a total of four instrumental entries.

• The Hemingford High School Band was judged by two separate people. One judge gave a 2+ rating (one point away from a 1). The second judge gave them a 1 rating.

• Madi Meek played a clarinet solo and received a 1 rating.

• Destiny Hanson played a trumpet solo and received a 1 rating.

• Isabell Gomez played an alto saxophone solo and received a 1 rating and the award for the best woodwind solo in the conference.

“Congratulations to everyone on doing a great job,” said Arneson.

Special congratulations to Destiny Hanson and Madi Meek for auditioning and being accepted into the Western Trails Conference Honor Band. Hanson was able to perform on March 15 in Kimball where she received a medal for being a four-year member of the WTC Honor Band.

The Hemingford Choir and Band will travel to Alliance on Wednesday, April 20 to compete in the NSAA District Music Contest.

