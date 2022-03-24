Hemingford High School to host Greek Mythology Dinner Theater Friday

Don’t miss out on a fun night of entertainment at the multipurpose hall. The Hemingford High School will be hosting a Greek Mythology Olympiaganzan dinner theater on Friday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.

“Come join us for a night of laughter,” said Director Tabi Bryner.

The group had the opportunity to pick out which play they wanted to do and help with the casting of parts.

“Everyone is playing a couple of different characters and they have all had so much fun with this one,” said Bryner. “It’s going to be a fun night.”

The play is described as: Two battling narrators attempt to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using general theatrical insanity. Creation myths such as Pandora's Box, Cronos and the Titans jostle for space with other famous myths like Jason and the Argonauts (the original Super Friends). Culminating in a heart-pounding, version of The Iliad, this fast-paced, free-wheeling play is wild, silly, and a complete blast for all ages.

The Hemingford High Schoolers will be joined by three junior members.

The meal will be chicken and green beans with potatoes and a salad. The desert is a chocolate parfait.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hemingford Credit Union Tickets or by texting 760-1120 for reservations. Tickets will be some available at the door also. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for students.

