Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

The Hemingford Holiday Play has been a staple in the community since 2007. This year the cast put on two plays, “Elf the Musical Jr.” and “A Christmas Cinderella” for a showing in Hemingford on Sunday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 20.

“A Christmas Cinderella” is true to the famous fairy tale. Poor Cinderella works all day to please her Stepmother and Stepsisters and dreams of going to the Christmas ball. Since this play is set at Christmas, the pumpkin became a sleigh, the mice became flying reindeer! And who became the coachman? Why it was Santa Claus himself!

The cute group of mice and story tellers made this play one that pulled at your heart.

Squeaky, one of the mice played by Gus Woltman said, “I liked getting to say EEEK on stage and plus it was fun hanging out with my friends.”

Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother was played by Raelee Woltman. She said, “My favorite part of the play is when I got to throw a pumpkin and it turns into an invisible sleigh. I really like being in plays because I get to entertain the audience and that makes me feel good.”

“Elf the Musical Jr.” followed Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The audience laughed as Buddy (played by Roger Christianson) brought the larger than life character to the stage.

“Elf is a community favorite, and we have had requests to bring it back since we presented it in 2016,” said director Tabi Bryner.

This year there were over 80 people participating in the production as performers or technicians; participants range in age from two to grandmas and grandpas, with approximately 75% being youth between the ages of 5-15. The holiday play is a great family event; we have watched the kids grow up on stage. The two-year-olds in our first play graduate this year.

The big snow storm made rehearsing for the play a bit interesting and photos were posted to social media of the cast going over lines over zoom.

“Thank you for spending time this holiday season with us,” said Bryner. “Working on the holiday play is an adventure we look forward to each year, it was especially adventurous this year due to multiple snowstorms. This amazing cast and crew worked hard to be ready to present these shows, after missing the last week of rehearsals, other than over zoom. We are blessed to live in a community that believes in and supports the arts and gives grace!”

Special thanks was given to:

Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union for being the Box Office

Hemingford Telephone Company and the Box Butte County Fair Board for supporting this production

Hemingford Public Schools for the use of the lighting equipment

The Phillips for the use of their trailer and Daniel Curtis for transporting the set to Alliance

Everyone who helped move snow and get the space set up

Everyone who helped spread the word

The cast and crew for their dedication and hard work, and their families for supporting them

The Hemingford Holiday Play is not for profit, a proud member of the Hemingford Community Foundation; all proceeds go towards upcoming productions.