Hemingford Homecoming Week scheduled for Oct. 3-7

Students and staff at the Hemingford Public Schools will be traveling the world next week; not literally of course but with fun themed days throughout the week.

Homecoming week starts on Monday, October 3 and this year’s theme is “Bobcats take on the WORLD!"

Monday: Theme — Traveling to Hollywood

Wear your best decade clothing or dress as a celebrity lookalike.

Activities —

Coronation will be at 8:15 a.m. in the gym. This event is open to the public.

Grades 7-12 will be decorating the school following:

Senior Class theme – North America

Junior – Asia

Sophomore – South America

Freshmen – Paris

Eighth grade – Africa

Seventh grade – Honolulu

Burning of the H and bonfire in the evening in front of the Grandstands following the Varsity Volleyball game.

Sports —

JH/HS WTC Cross Country at home at 11 a.m.

JH Volleyball game at home at 3 p.m.

JH Football game at home at 5 p.m.

JV Volleyball game at home at 5 p.m. with Varsity game to follow. Parents Night for Volleyball & Cross Country during volleyball.

Tuesday: Theme — Traveling to the Australian Outback

Dress in safari or cowboy attire.

Activities —

HHS Olympic Activities at 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Theme — Going to a Red Carpet event

Dress your best! Plus it’s picture day!

Activities —

School Picture Day PreK-12

Sports —

Varsity Volleyball Triangular at Bridgeport – 5 p.m.

FFA Meeting in the Red Zone – 7 p.m.

Thursday: Theme — Joining the Pros

Wear your favorite pro/college gear!

Sports —

Varsity Volleyball at Hay Springs – 4 p.m.

Friday: Theme — School Spirit Day!

Students can wear their Bobcat uniforms or school colors.

Activities —

The first Bobcat Homecoming Parade/Pep Rally at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Homecoming Dance following the football game.

Sports —

Bobcat Varsity Football at Home – 7 p.m.