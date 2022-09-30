Hemingford Homecoming Week scheduled for Oct. 3-7

Students and staff at the Hemingford Public Schools will be traveling the world next week; not literally of course but with fun themed days throughout the week.
Homecoming week starts on Monday, October 3 and this year’s theme is “Bobcats take on the WORLD!"
Monday: Theme — Traveling to Hollywood
Wear your best decade clothing or dress as a celebrity lookalike.
Activities —
Coronation will be at 8:15 a.m. in the gym. This event is open to the public.
Grades 7-12 will be decorating the school following:
Senior Class theme – North America
Junior – Asia
Sophomore – South America
Freshmen – Paris
Eighth grade – Africa
Seventh grade – Honolulu
Burning of the H and bonfire in the evening in front of the Grandstands following the Varsity Volleyball game.
Sports —
JH/HS WTC Cross Country at home at 11 a.m.
JH Volleyball game at home at 3 p.m.
JH Football game at home at 5 p.m.
JV Volleyball game at home at 5 p.m. with Varsity game to follow. Parents Night for Volleyball & Cross Country during volleyball.
Tuesday: Theme — Traveling to the Australian Outback
Dress in safari or cowboy attire.
Activities —
HHS Olympic Activities at 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Theme — Going to a Red Carpet event
Dress your best! Plus it’s picture day!
Activities —
School Picture Day PreK-12
Sports —
Varsity Volleyball Triangular at Bridgeport – 5 p.m.
FFA Meeting in the Red Zone – 7 p.m.
Thursday: Theme — Joining the Pros
Wear your favorite pro/college gear!
Sports —
Varsity Volleyball at Hay Springs – 4 p.m.
Friday: Theme — School Spirit Day!
Students can wear their Bobcat uniforms or school colors.
Activities —
The first Bobcat Homecoming Parade/Pep Rally at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Homecoming Dance following the football game.
Sports —
Bobcat Varsity Football at Home – 7 p.m.