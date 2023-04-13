Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

FFA Auction and FeedThe Annual Labor Auction and Oyster Feed will be at the Multipurpose Hall on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Grand prize this year will be two custom built 4’X4’ signs designed to the winners specifications.

Come support the Hemingford FFA! Enjoy a delicious meal and bid on auction items.

Come Learn How to Ice Tie DyeLearn hot to ice tie dye with Marcie Thomas on April 28 starting at 4 p.m. at the multipurpose hall. All are welcome.

We will start the process of dying shirts around 4:15 p.m., pizza at 5 then we will add the dye powder to the shirts.

For pricing and to sign stop by 704 Box Butte Ave in Hemingford or call 760-1967. Please sign up by April 17.

Event sponsored by Village Pizza and Valor General Store.

Hemingford LibraryThe library is holding a drawing for five used computers that will be held May 2 at 5 p.m. Criteria for entry: Must have a library card activated before April 1, 2023. Persons may each enter the drawing once and need not be present to win. Only one computer per family will be rewarded.

Stop by the library for more information.

Author of the Month: C.J. Box

April schedule:

14th — 2:30 p.m. Money Monsters

19th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

21st — 2:30 p.m. Lego Challenge

28th — 2:30 p.m. Board Games

Legion ScholarshipTwo $500 scholarships will be awarded this year by the American Legion Auxiliary. Applications can be obtained from Mrs. Wood at the school, by texting 763-1992 or stop by the Legion in Hemingford. Deadline has been extended to April 15.

Hemingford Alumni NewsThe 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 in the Hemingford Gym. Everyone is invited! Tickets can be purchased at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals. Letters for the honored classes have been mailed out.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – BBQ Pork Ribs

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Back hall open for those wanting to play cornhole.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Tickets are on sale for the speakeasy on April 28th! Seating is limited.

Stella and Shiner Bock on sale while supplies last. We are currently working on a new menu.

Our west beer cooler is currently under the weather, but is meeting Fire and Ice today.

The last week has been a trying week for many! If you missed our mashed potato’s this weekend, had tickets messed up or was charged wrong please forgive us, we were trying our best!It has been along time since I have wrote anything but work related stuff, but here’s for you Colt!When you get there-May the lake be calmThe Walleye hugeThe JD smooth as silk#7 up on every gameYour hamburger rawThe cooks in sexy apronsYour chairs full of good friendsAnd belly laughsAs your wheelchair turnsAnd the derby rolls on!May the Cardinals flyAnd Green Bay win!But mostly my friend I wish you love!!You will be missed by all of us here!

Dates to remember:

April 28-Speakeasy- Basement 7 till close

Have a happy and safe week!!

Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Join other Panhandle businesses and participate in Walk at Lunch Day The journey to a happier and healthier “good life” begins with one step. Walking is the single most powerful thing you can do for yourself. It’s also a great way to spend time with the people you care about … to connect, share your life and create memories. Getting started is simple.

There is no charge to participate. Organizations that register on the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at www.pphd.ne.gov/pwwc.html for National Walk at Lunch Day, post a picture to Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council’s Facebook page, will receive one (1) $15 Subway® gift card per participating organization to use as an incentive for walking. Must be within our counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

