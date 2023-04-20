Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Come Learn How to Ice Tie DyeLearn hot to ice tie dye with Marcie Thomas on April 28 starting at 4 p.m. at the multipurpose hall. All are welcome.

We will start the process of dying shirts around 4:15 p.m., pizza at 5 then we will add the dye powder to the shirts.

For pricing and to sign stop by 704 Box Butte Ave in Hemingford or call 760-1967. Please sign up by April 17.

Event sponsored by Village Pizza and Valor General Store.

Youth Basketball FundraiserThe Hemingford Youth Basketball program will be raffling off a 20 gauge Mossberg Bantam pump action shotgun. All funds raised will go to Hemingford Youth Basketball. The funds will be used to pay entry fees into tournaments and purchase equipment as needed. This program supports both boys and girls youth basketball.

The item will be on display at Valor General Store. You can buy tickets at Valor General Store, Farmers Coop Feed Store in Hemingford, or by contacting Will Mahony via email, Facebook or phone (will.mahony2006@gmail.com or 402.340.2881).

Tickets are $25 for 1, or 5 for $100. We will hold the drawing on Facebook live Saturday, May 27. Checks can be made out to Hemingford Youth Basketball. If you are from out of town and wish to have the item shipped to you, that can be arranged, but additional fees will apply for the shipping.

The item was donated by Farmers Coop, Valor General Store, and Mahony Commodities.

Hemingford Swim TeamJoin the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Hemingford LibraryThe library is holding a drawing for five used computers that will be held May 2 at 5 p.m. Criteria for entry: Must have a library card activated before April 1, 2023. Persons may each enter the drawing once and need not be present to win. Only one computer per family will be rewarded.

Stop by the library for more information.

Author of the Month: C.J. Box

April schedule:

21st — 2:30 p.m. Lego Challenge

28th — 2:30 p.m. Board Games

Hemingford Alumni NewsThe 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 in the Hemingford Gym. Everyone is invited! Tickets can be purchased at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals. Letters for the honored classes have been mailed out.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Steak Salad

Wear R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Day.

Wear RED on Friday till they ALL come home!!

Saturday – Sirloin tips over noodles

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

New updated menu is going to the printer today!Shiner Bock and Stella on sale for $2 till gone and then we’ll bring in something new!

Speakeasy tickets on sell now! It will be held in the basement so must be able to go up and down stairs! Come and see if you can find the $$$ or catch a glimpse of Al Capone! Throw your friends in kangaroo jail!! Come dressed in 1920s dress! Fun for all!!!! April 28th!!This is a fund raiser for the building and half to the wounded warriors project!

Plans are being made to update and improve the beer garden any ideas, give us a call!!

Have a safe and fun week!!!

Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Join other Panhandle businesses and participate in Walk at Lunch Day on Wed., April 26The journey to a happier and healthier “good life” begins with one step. Walking is the single most powerful thing you can do for yourself. It’s also a great way to spend time with the people you care about … to connect, share your life and create memories. Getting started is simple.

There is no charge to participate. Organizations that register on the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at www.pphd.ne.gov/pwwc.html for National Walk at Lunch Day, post a picture to Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council’s Facebook page, will receive one (1) $15 Subway® gift card per participating organization to use as an incentive for walking. Must be within our counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.