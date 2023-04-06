Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Easter Egg Hunt on SaturdayThe Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 will be sponsoring Hemingford’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Hemingford City Park. There will be four age groups:

Babies and toddlers (age 2)

3 and 4 year olds

5 and 6 year olds

7 to 9 year olds

In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be at the Hemingford American Legion Post home on Box Butte Ave., downtown.

Come enjoy some fun.

Goodie bags and prizes will be provided.

Any questions, call Carol Danbom at 487-5421.

Hemingford LibraryThe library is holding a drawing for five used computers that will be held May 2 at 5 p.m. Criteria for entry: Must have a library card activated before April 1, 2023. Persons may each enter the drawing once and need not be present to win. Only one computer per family will be rewarded.

Stop by the library for more information.

Author of the Month: C.J. Box

April schedule:

7th — 2:30 p.m. Bingo

12th — 11 a.m. Library Board Meeting

14th — 2:30 p.m. Money Monsters

19th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

21st — 2:30 p.m. Lego Challenge

28th — 2:30 p.m. Board Games

Legion ScholarshipTwo $500 scholarships will be awarded this year by the American Legion Auxiliary. Applications can be obtained from Mrs. Wood at the school, by texting 763-1992 or stop by the Legion in Hemingford. Deadline has been extended to April 15.

Hemingford Alumni NewsThe 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 in the Hemingford Gym. Everyone is invited! Tickets can be purchased at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals. Letters for the honored classes have been mailed out.

Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Baked Cod

Saturday – Colt Frahm’s celebration of life at 3 p.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Back hall open for those wanting to play cornhole.

Weekly news:

Easter egg hunt on Saturday, we will be looking for people to help hide the eggs and help with the hung.

Also the Auxiliary will be furnishing desserts for Colt’s celebration of life and also help serve the meal and desserts. If you are able to help or make a dessert please call Margaret so a list can be started. 760-2317

Plans for the Speakeasy in the basement are coming along, tickets will go on sale soon!

Dates to remember:

April 8-Auxiliaries annual Easter Egg Hunt

April 10-SON’s meeting 7

April 11-Post and Auxiliary meetings 7

April 28-Speakeasy- Basement 7 till close

Have a happy and safe week!!

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.