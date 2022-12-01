Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of December 1

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Chamber NewsThe Hemingford Jolly Jamboree is fast approaching. The chamber sponsored event will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the back hall of the Legion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendor tables are available for rent for $30. Please see Tiffany at the Credit Union or mail your money to PO Box 51 in Hemingford.

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce says it’s time to deck your windows for our contest! The chamber is challenging Hemingford businesses to decorate their window for the holiday season. Judging will take place on Dec. 9 with the winners announced the following day.

1st place will receive $75, 2nd place $50 and 3rd place $25.

Hemingford Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Christmas Cookie WalkYou are invited to our 14th annual Christmas Cookie Walk, December 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1024 Box Butte in Alliance.

Walk through our tables filled with special holiday cookies, candy and breads. These treats are made fresh and are ready for you to enjoy. We provide the containers. Cookies and candy will be sold at $7 a pound, and breads by the package. Proceeds go to missions and a local charity. Sponsored by Martha LWML.

HVFD Blood DriveThe new date for the final blood drive of 2022 will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m. at the fire hall.

To reserve a time for your donation, you may go to www.volunteersignup.org/MCTFM or contact a member of the HVFD for assistance. Walk-ins are welcome though one may have to wait in order to get those already scheduled through the system.

If you have scheduled a for Nov. 30 but would like to change that time please contact Barb Keegan at 308-760-0804 to delete the previous scheduled time. Thank you for your understanding.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Salmon

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Post’s turn for breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon

Monday — Mushroom Swiss burgers. Men’s night: Happy hour 5 till 6. Cards on the table!

News from Margaret:

Hats off to Tobie for helping decor for Christmas!!!We have changed the Supper Club hours on Friday and Saturday nights to 9 p.m. instead of 10.

Save the dates:Dec 10-Chamber craft showDec 12-SON’s meeting at 7:00Dec 13- Post and Auxiliary at 7:00Dec 17- comedy show out of California 7:00Get your tickets at the clubDec 19 Legion Christmas party

Have a safe and fun week!

Christmas Festival ScheduleKnight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting the 26th Annual Christmas Festival from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3. Stop in and bid on one of the many unique, handmade trees and enter the coloring contest.

Saturday, Dec. 3 — St. Johns Brass at 3 p.m. Bidding for trees closes at 4 p.m.

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Hemingford LibraryA day without reading is like a day without sunshine!

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Have a safe and fun week!!!