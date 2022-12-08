Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of December 8

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Chamber NewsThe Hemingford Jolly Jamboree is this weekend. The chamber sponsored event will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the back hall of the Legion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendor tables are available for rent for $30. Please see Tiffany at the Credit Union or mail your money to PO Box 51 in Hemingford.

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce says it’s time to deck your windows for our contest! The chamber is challenging Hemingford businesses to decorate their window for the holiday season. Judging will take place on Dec. 9 with the winners announced the following day.

1st place will receive $75, 2nd place $50 and 3rd place $25.

Holiday Cookie/Candy WalkThe Hemingford United Methodist Church’s annual holiday cookie/candy “walk” will be held at the American Legion this Sat. Dec. 10 instead of at Valor General. Please bring your items by 9 a.m. For more info call Linda K. Petersen at 487-3849.

Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Cookie WalkYou are invited to our 14th annual Christmas Cookie Walk, December 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1024 Box Butte in Alliance.

Walk through our tables filled with special holiday cookies, candy and breads. These treats are made fresh and are ready for you to enjoy. We provide the containers. Cookies and candy will be sold at $7 a pound, and breads by the package. Proceeds go to missions and a local charity. Sponsored by Martha LWML.

HVFD Blood DriveThe new date for the final blood drive of 2022 will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m. at the fire hall.

To reserve a time for your donation, you may go to www.volunteersignup.org/MCTFM or contact a member of the HVFD for assistance. Walk-ins are welcome though one may have to wait in order to get those already scheduled through the system.

If you have scheduled a for Nov. 30 but would like to change that time please contact Barb Keegan at 308-760-0804 to delete the previous scheduled time. Thank you for your understanding.

Tree of LoveBox Butte County RSVP invites and challenges you to include a local nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Valor General Store in Hemingford that is decorated with ornaments listing gift suggestions for the residents of Hemingford Care Center. To share in the true spirit of Christmas, stop into Valor’s, select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident. Gifts should be left at Hemingford Care Center no later than Monday, December 19th.

For more information, please contact Angie Flesner at (308) 762-1293

Hemingford LibraryDecember Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 9 — 1 p.m. Story Time

3 p.m. Lego Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 14 — 11 a.m. Library Board Meeting

Friday, Dec. 16 — 1 p.m. Story Time3 p.m. BingoWednesday, Dec. 21 — 2 p.m. Coffee/donuts and Book TalkFriday, Dec. 23 — 2 p.m. Christmas Movie Matinee with treatsSunday, Dec. 25 — Merry Christmas

Friday, Dec. 30 — 1 p.m. Story Time3 p.m. Library Skills

A day without reading is like a day without sunshine

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Lasagna

Saturday – Craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Serving chili and burgers for lunch. T-Bones for supper special along with full menu

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy along with Sausage and cinnamon rolls. Bar opens at noon serving basket meals

Monday — Mushroom Swiss burgers.

Weekly News:

New bank shot machines have been installed! Come try them out!!

A new 1/2 corner booth is not far from its new home. It will sit by the kitchen door!

The Jolly Jamboree will be held Saturday Dec 10th, 19 tables have been sold! Come do some Christmas shopping!! The club will be serving chili and basket meals in the side hall!

Samuel Adams winter lager has arrived!

We have a lot parties and things going on in the next couple of weeks, we will do our best to give you prompt and excellent service! If we fall behind, please be kind!

Dates to remember:Dec 10 — Jolly Jamboree 9 to 5Dec 12 — SON’s meeting at 7:00Dec 13 — Post and Auxiliary meetings at 7:00Dec 17 — Joker and Jester comedy show at 7:00Dec 19 — Legion Club Christmas party kitchen will be closed. Please bring a covered dish if you want and a gag gift exchange! Please bring a gag gift if you want to be in the gift exchange! Due to some of the gag gifts may be adult stuff. We ask that parental guidance apply this evening!Dec 24 — No Supper Club

Have a safe and fun week!

Santa House Hours in Alliance

Santa will be at the house on the corner of 3rd and Box Butte on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hemingford Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

