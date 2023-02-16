Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Fund Opened for Paislee

Paislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children’s Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hope Day at HHS

The Hemingford High School Hope Squad invites you to our Hope Day on Thursday, February 16 from 11:25-11:50 a.m. in the HHS Big Gym.

Please wear your yellow gear all day to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Wellness.

Please join us in welcoming our guest speaker Troy Sorensen on sharing his own personal experiences. The event is open to the public!

Hemingford Library

February schedule:

3rd — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Bingo

8th — 11 a.m. Board Meeting

10th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Create a Card

14th — Valentine’s Day Treats

15th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

17th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Money Monsters

24th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

Hours:

Sunday & Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: Noon — 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon — 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. — Noon

Friday: Noon — 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. — Noon

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – T-Bone Steaks

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at 10 a.m. for the all-day Dayton party! Bring in your favorite eats ( covered dish) and join the fun!!!

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burger

Tuesday – Madri Gras Party! Bar opens at 4 serving Cajun food till 9 p.m., bring your beads and join in!!!

Dates to remember:

Feb 19-Dayton race party

March 4-Pianos

March 10 One year anniversary

Thank you to all who brought in soap we have a huge box headed to Scottsbluff VA home.

If you have purchased a table for March 4th, please come by an pay and get your tickets. No one will be let in without a ticket!!!

Don’t forget the Hemingford Community Foundations event Feb 25!

Have a fun and safe week!

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.