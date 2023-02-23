Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Babysitting Basics Workshop

Are you thinking of getting a summer job as a babysitter this year? Attend this one-day workshop to become the most qualified babysitter out there! On March 10, youth who are at least 10 years old can participate in this hands-on workshop. The participants will learn CPR and First Aid, baby care, appropriate toys, nutrition, and creating a business. The workshop will take place at the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County office from 8:30 am to 4 pm. The fee for the workshop is $30 with lunch included. Space is limited so please register by March 6th by contacting the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County Office at (308) 762-5616.

Fund Opened for PaisleePaislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children’s Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hemingford Library

February schedule:

3rd — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Bingo

8th — 11 a.m. Board Meeting

10th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Create a Card

14th — Valentine’s Day Treats

15th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

17th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Money Monsters

24th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

Hours:

Sunday & Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: Noon — 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon — 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. — Noon

Friday: Noon — 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. — Noon

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Walleye

Saturday – T-Bone

Don’t forget the Hemingford Community

Foundation Murder in Maui-tickets on sale now!! Starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burgers

Dates to remember:

March 4-Pianos

March 10 One year anniversary

Weekly news-

Hats off to Jess and Karla for the fun Dayton 500 party! They are already planning next years !!!

If you have purchased tickets for March 4th, Please get them to your family and friends, As no one will be let in without a ticket!

Look for our 1 year anniversary and St Pats party in March!

We are currently looking for bartenders for Sat. and Sunday! Please stop by the club if interested!!

Have a safe and fun week!!

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

