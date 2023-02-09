Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Fund Opened for Paislee

Paislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children’s Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hope Day at HHS

The Hemingford High School Hope Squad invites you to our Hope Day on Thursday, February 16 from 11:25-11:50 a.m. in the HHS Big Gym.

Please wear your yellow gear all day to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Wellness.

Please join us in welcoming our guest speaker Troy Sorensen on sharing his own personal experiences. The event is open to the public!

Hemingford Library

February schedule:

3rd — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Bingo

8th — 11 a.m. Board Meeting

10th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Create a Card

14th — Valentine’s Day Treats

15th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

17th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Money Monsters

24th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

Hours:

Sunday & Monday: CLOSEDTuesday: Noon — 6 p.m.Wednesday: Noon — 6 p.m.Thursday: 9 a.m. — NoonFriday: Noon — 5 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. — Noon Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Salisbury Steak

Saturday – Valentine’s Day Specials: Apple Pork Tenderloin, Lobster, Shrimp Pasta

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Super Bowl Party: Pre-game starts at 3 p.m. Nacho Bar will be set up.

Monday – Mountain Oysters and baskets! Pitch tournament at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Happy Valentine’s Day!! Bar opens at 3 p.m. Supper club open limited menu: Scallops, New York Strips, Shrimp Pasta, along with baskets. Reservations Please!

Dates to remember:

Feb 11-Valentine special

Feb 12- Super Bowl party

Feb 13-SON’s meeting

Pitch tournament

Feb 14- Valentine spec

Post and Auxiliary meetings

Feb 19-Dayton race party

March 4-Pianos

March 10 One year anniversary

Have a fun and safe week!

Weekly News:

A foosball table has arrived I thank everyone who helped make this happen!

And a big thank you to all who helped out the past couple of weeks! There’s no way this place could run as smooth as it does without each and everyone of you!

Still working on the basement, getting it cleaned up for private parties!!

New to the liquor line-Grapefruit vodka, Rain water along with cold snap!

Sat. March 4th — Tables are going fast! If interested call Margaret Hanson 760-2317, Tammy Davies 763-1992 OR swing by the Legion during business hours.

Tables (8 seats) & individual tickets available while supplies last.

Have a safe and fun week!!

Valentine’s Day Sweets

Order Sweets for your Sweetie from Treasured Grounds. Stop in or call 457-3444. Stop in and check out the complete list of goodies or visit Treasured Grounds on Facebook.

Last day to order is Friday, Feb. 10th. Will have extras for sale starting the 13th.

School and Hemingford Delivery on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

United Methodist Church in Alliance Pancake Breakfast

All you can eat Pancakes with sausage and eggs plus coffee and juice on Sunday, Feb 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alliance United Methodist Church.

Free will donations. sponsored by Missions’ Committee with proceeds to benefit local ministries.

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.